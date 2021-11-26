ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Macron tells UK to 'get serious' on migrant crisis amid fresh tensions

By Sarakshi Rai
The Hill
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fKFgb_0d7Nmw1N00

French President Emmanuel Macron warned Britain Friday that it needs to "get serious" about dealing with the flow of migrants between the two countries, Reuters reported, amid increased concerns about migration into and throughout Europe.

The strong statement from Macron comes after 27 migrants died trying to cross from France to Britain by boat, the worst migrant tragedy in the English Channel in years.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson published a letter on Twitter criticizing France over the migrants and called for “joint patrols” by the two countries. He also stressed on the need for a deal that would allow migrants to be deported back to France.

France, however, accused Britain of "double speak."

“You don’t communicate from a leader to another on these matters via tweets and letters that are made public. We are not whistleblowers,” Macron told reporters while on a visit to Italy, according to The Associated Press.

French government spokesperson Gabriel Attal said the letter “doesn’t correspond at all” with discussions that Johnson and Macron had Wednesday after the tragedy.

“We are sick of double-speak,” Attal said, per the AP.

He also stressed that France would not consider accepting migrants to be deported back to its shores, saying it is “clearly not what we need to solve this problem.”

Soon after Johnson's letter was made public on Twitter, the French government canceled an invitation to British Home Secretary Priti Patel to attend a meeting on Sunday to discuss immigration issues with European Union leaders.

Johnson's spokesman said the British prime minister was taking the issue "extremely seriously" that he hoped France would reconsider its decision to cancel Patel's invite, Reuters reported.

Relations between the two countries have been strained for the last few months over fishing rights issues and trade.

France and Britain has previously agreed on Wednesday to do more to stop migrants from making perilous journeys through the English Channel.

The two sides agreed that France would use patrols and surveillance to curb the number of people crossing the English Channel, operations that Britain will pay for.

Related
The Independent

France says UK ‘not taking its share’ of asylum seekers and Channel push-backs will not be accepted

The UK is “not taking its share” of asylum seekers and France will not accept planned operations to force small boats out of British waters, its interior minister has said.Gerald Darmanin told a press conference that thousands of people were crossing the English Channel in dinghies because “they have no other way” of reaching the UK.He said that France would not accept pushbacks at sea, or joint patrols involving British authorities to stop boats from being launched.“Can you imagine French police officers on British beaches?” he asked. “We are not the subcontractors of the British government.”It comes after groups...
POLITICS
BBC

Channel migrants: France wants 'serious' talks with UK

France's interior minister has said he wants to work with the UK on migration but that talks need to be serious. Gérald Darmanin made the comments at a meeting of European officials following the deaths of 27 people who drowned in the English Channel this week as they tried to cross from France to the UK.
POLITICS
AFP

France urges Britain to do more on Channel migrant trafficking

France on Sunday urged Britain to help more with cracking down on people-smuggling gangs following a row between the two countries last week over an unprecedented boat accident in the Channel that cost 27 lives. "We have to work with our British friends and tell them a few things," French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin told reporters after a meeting of European ministers in charge of immigration in northern France. "Firstly, help us fight people-smuggling better. We need intelligence. Responses to requests from the French police are not always given." He also reiterated criticism of the "attractiveness of England" including its labour market "which means you can work without having an identity document".
IMMIGRATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Priti Patel
Person
Emmanuel Macron
Person
Gabriel Attal
Person
Boris Johnson
Telegraph

Why we shunned France and chose Britain – migrants in their own words

Endless questions have been asked since the freezing waters of the English Channel claimed the lives of 27 people last Wednesday afternoon, in what is thought to be the biggest loss of life since the migrant crisis began. Perhaps one of the most pertinent is what persuades desperate people to...
IMMIGRATION
Telegraph

Letters: Emmanuel Macron plays political games as the migrant crisis deepens

SIR – There was no justification for Emmanuel Macron’s reaction to Boris Johnson’s publication of his letter about the migrant crisis. The British public need to know what Mr Johnson is saying on our behalf, and Mr Macron has hardly used diplomatic channels to publicise things that have upset him in the recent past. (One could mention his early and unfounded attacks on the AstraZeneca vaccine.)
POLITICS
#Migrant Crisis#Uk#French#Reuters#British#Twitter#The Associated Press#Ap#European Union
newschain

Johnson writes to Macron with five-point plan to tackle migrant crisis

Boris Johnson has written to French President Emmanuel Macron to set out a five-point plan to tackle the migrant crisis following the deaths of 27 people in the Channel. It comes after President Macron said he was requesting “extra help” from the UK on Thursday as authorities revealed that pregnant women and children were among those who died when a boat sank while crossing to the UK on Wednesday.
POLITICS
newschain

Johnson tells Macron joint UK-France patrols could curb migrant crossings

British border officials could begin patrols in northern France as soon as next week under plans put forward by Boris Johnson in a letter to Emmanuel Macron. The Prime Minister set out his proposals – which could also see British vessels operating in French waters – as he told the French president that “we must go further and faster, together” to tackle the migrant crisis.
POLITICS
WDBO

Channel deaths fuel UK-France tensions over migrant boats

LONDON — (AP) — The deaths of at least 27 people in the English Channel is fueling tensions between the U.K. and France over how to stop migrants from crossing the world’s busiest shipping route in small boats. Despite a pledge from British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and French President...
U.K.
Country
France
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Place
Europe
Country
U.K.
985theriver.com

UK’s Johnson proposes 5 steps to Macron to prevent migrant deaths

LONDON (Reuters) – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he had written to French President Emanuel Macron on Thursday to set out five steps the two countries can take to avoid the deaths of more migrants trying to cross English Channel. Johnson said the steps included joint patrols to prevent...
POLITICS
The Independent

‘Exasperated’ Johnson orders Whitehall review into migrant crisis as Macron says UK ‘playing with our nerves’

The prime minister has asked his MPs for their support in doing more to reduce the number of Channel crossings, according to a report.Boris Johnson – said to be “exasperated” by the issue – has reportedly ordered a cross-Whitehall review into the migrant crisis and drafted in Stephen Barclay, chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, to oversee government attempts to find viable policies to stem figures.More than 23,000 people have entered the UK via small boats this year, almost three times the total of around 8,500 last year.Mr Johnson told front and backbench Tory MPs the issue was a...
U.S. POLITICS
Daily Mail

Macron accuses Britain of 'provocation' over Channel migrant crisis saying UK must accept people who 'want to join family' as Priti Patel faces mounting anger from Tory MPs warning 'something must be done'

Emmanuel Macron delivered a stinging rebuke at UK 'provocation' over the Channel migrant crisis today warning that the UK must accept people who want to reunite with family. The French president swiped at Home Secretary Priti Patel demanding 'collaboration' to tackle the growing problem. And he pledged to use Paris's...
IMMIGRATION
BBC

France clears Dunkirk migrant camp amid UK tensions

France has dismantled a large migrant camp on its northern coast where increasing numbers of people hoping to reach the UK had settled. French officers pulled down tents and evacuated up to 1,500 migrants from the site, near Dunkirk, early on Tuesday. Authorities also say they have arrested 35 suspected...
IMMIGRATION
AOL Corp

Britain tells France: back down in 48 hours or we get tough

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain gave France 48 hours on Monday to back down in a fishing row that threatens to spiral into a wider trade dispute between two of Europe's biggest economies or face tortuous legal action under the Brexit trade deal. Post-Brexit bickering over fish culminated last Wednesday in...
ECONOMY
