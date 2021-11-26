ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gut bacteria that can improve memory discovered

Cover picture for the articleResearchers have discovered a type of gut bacteria that improves the memory and cognitive function of bumblebees, and believe the findings could be applicable to humans too. The international team - from China, the UK, and Finland - was conducting research into how the gut-brain relationship can enhance memory when the...

Gut microbiome drives individual memory variation in bumblebees

The potential of the gut microbiome as a driver of individual cognitive differences in natural populations of animals remains unexplored. Here, using metagenomic sequencing of individual bumblebee hindguts, we find a positive correlation between the abundance of Lactobacillus Firm-5 cluster and memory retention on a visual discrimination task. Supplementation with the Firm-5 species Lactobacillus apis, but not other non-Firm-5 bacterial species, enhances bees' memory. Untargeted metabolomics after L. apis supplementation show increased LPA (14:0) glycerophospholipid in the haemolymph. Oral administration of the LPA increases long-term memory significantly. Based on our findings and metagenomic/metabolomic analyses, we propose a molecular pathway for this gut-brain interaction. Our results provide insights into proximate and ultimate causes of cognitive differences in natural bumblebee populations.
