WATCH: New docking module arrives at International Space Station

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. — A new Russian docking module arrived at the International Space Station on Friday.

The Prichal module was delivered by a modified Russian Progress spacecraft and connected with the ISS at 10:19 a.m.

The new module will allow more crew and cargo spacecraft to connect to the ISS for future missions.

Prichal was docked to the Nauka module on the Earth-facing side of the Russian segment of the ISS.

At the time of docking, Prichal was flying about 260 miles over Ukraine.

Crews will work Friday to open the hatches, dismantle the docking mechanism and switch the power system to the unified power supply.

Prichal, named for the Russian word for pier, has five available docking ports to accommodate multiple Russian spacecraft and provide fuel transfer capability to the Nauka module.

To make room for Prichal, the Progress 78 cargo craft was undocked from Nauka on Thursday and later burned up upon reentry in the Earth’s atmosphere.

