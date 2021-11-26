ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

WATCH: New docking module arrives at International Space Station

By James Tutten, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 4 days ago

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. — A new Russian docking module arrived at the International Space Station on Friday.

The Prichal module was delivered by a modified Russian Progress spacecraft and connected with the ISS at 10:19 a.m.

The new module will allow more crew and cargo spacecraft to connect to the ISS for future missions.

Prichal was docked to the Nauka module on the Earth-facing side of the Russian segment of the ISS.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16HNu6_0d7NmY2300
New docking module arrives at International Space Station

At the time of docking, Prichal was flying about 260 miles over Ukraine.

Crews will work Friday to open the hatches, dismantle the docking mechanism and switch the power system to the unified power supply.

Prichal, named for the Russian word for pier, has five available docking ports to accommodate multiple Russian spacecraft and provide fuel transfer capability to the Nauka module.

To make room for Prichal, the Progress 78 cargo craft was undocked from Nauka on Thursday and later burned up upon reentry in the Earth’s atmosphere.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
TechCrunch

NASA details intent to replace the International Space Station with a commercial space station by 2030

This audit basically details the current costs of maintenance and operation of the ISS, and also explains why it thinks that there will still be an essential need for a research facility that can provide a test bed for prolonged human exposure to space, as well as for development and demonstration of tech key to helping people explore deep space, including the establishment of a more permanent presence on the moon and exploration of Mars.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
teslarati.com

NASA wants SpaceX to dock Dragons at new Russian space station ‘node’

State media agency RIA says that NASA and Roscosmos are negotiating an agreement that would eventually allow SpaceX Dragon spacecraft and other future visiting vehicles to dock to a new Russian ‘node’ module recently installed on the International Space Station (ISS). Prichal – Russian for “pier” – was successfully launched...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Module#Ukraine#Docking#Kennedy Space Center#Russian#Iss#Nauka#Roscosmos#Cox Media Group
TheConversationCanada

Soon, 1 out of every 15 points of light in the sky will be a satellite

I’m outside at my rural Saskatchewan farm, chatting with my neighbours who I’ve invited over to appreciate the night sky through my telescope. After exclamations and open-mouthed wonder over Saturn’s rings, and light that has been travelling through space for more than two million years to reach our eyes from the Andromeda Galaxy, our conversation inevitably turns to the pandemic, our work-from-home arrangements and complaints about rural internet. My neighbour casually mentions they’ve just switched to using Starlink for their internet provider. I glance up and notice a bright satellite moving across the sky, almost certainly a Starlink,...
ASTRONOMY
WREG

Debris alert postpones NASA spacewalk

(AP) — NASA has called off Tuesday’s planned spacewalk due to the threat of space debris. The space agency got a warning overnight. “Due to the lack of opportunity to properly assess the risk it could pose to the astronauts, teams have decided to delay the Nov. 30 spacewalk until more information is available,” NASA […]
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
UPI News

SpaceX Starlink launch from Florida has clear skies forecast

Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Elon Musk's SpaceX plans to launch 53 more Starlink spacecraft from Florida on Wednesday, even as the company struggles with plans to develop a second generation of the communications satellites. A Falcon 9 rocket is scheduled to carry the satellites into orbit at 6:20 p.m. EST...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Country
Russia
CBS Miami

Lasers In Space: NASA’s New Mission To Revolutionize Space Communication Set To Launch Dec. 5

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – NASA wants to test out a laser again in space to speed up space communications and is planning to launch its Laser Communications Relay Demonstration (LCRD) on Sunday, Dec. 5. The LCRD, once in orbit, is supposed to revolutionize communication in space, by using laser communications systems to transmit data from space to Earth. LCRD will be capable of carrying a lot more data back to Earth; if radio waves could transmit 10 photos in a minute, LCRD could transmit 100. This technology demonstration could pave the way for the equivalent of high-definition footage to be transmitted back to Earth the next time humans step foot on the Moon with NASA’s Artemis missions. NASA says the information that LCRD will provide is essential for readying a laser communications system for an operational mission, such as at the Moon or Mars, since it can’t replicate the same conditions with tests on the ground. LCRD will fly as a hosted payload aboard a Department of Defense spacecraft from Cape Canaveral, as part of the Space Test Program (STP-3) mission.
MIAMI, FL
Space.com

International Space Station shines in gorgeous fly-around photos by Crew Dragon astronauts

It's been a decade since we've seen photos like these of the International Space Station. On Nov. 8, the Crew Dragon capsule Endeavour, carrying the four astronauts of SpaceX's Crew-2 mission, departed the orbiting lab after a 6.5-month stay. Endeavour didn't head directly home to Earth, however; it first performed a complete, 360-degree fly-around of the ISS, a maneuver not performed by a crewed spacecraft since NASA's space shuttle fleet retired in 2011.
ASTRONOMY
Bay News 9

First ISS spacewalk for Crew-3 astronauts set for Tuesday morning

Two Crew-3 astronauts will get to check off their first spacewalk from the International Space Station Tuesday. The 6.5 hour EVA (extravehicular activity) will be done to replace a communication antenna that has been active on board the ISS for the past 20 years. What You Need To Know. Tuesday’s...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SpaceNews.com

Russian node module docks with ISS

WASHINGTON — A node module billed as the final Russian element of the International Space Station docked with the station Nov. 26. The Prichal, or “Pier,” module, propelled by a modified Progress cargo spacecraft, docked with the nadir port of the Nauka module at 10:19 a.m. Eastern, a little more than two days after its launch on a Soyuz-2.1b rocket from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
spaceexplored.com

Russia’s Prichal arrives at the ISS, bringing five new docking ports

On Friday morning, Russian docked its new Prichal module to the Earth-facing side of the International Space Station. Russia’s Prichal docking module arrived on a modified Progress spacecraft, where the pressurized module was replaced with Prichal. The new docking module launched on November 24 from Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan at 8:06 a.m. EST. The Soyuz 2.1b rocket carried the module and eventually met up and docked with the ISS Friday morning.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
kagstv.com

Astronauts celebrate Thanksgiving aboard the International Space Station

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — While you gather around the Thanksgiving table with your loved ones, the Expedition 66 crew aboard the International Space Station is finding ways to celebrate the holiday away from home. "For me, Thanksgiving has always been about spending time with people I love the most," astronaut...
SOCIETY
Digital Trends

NASA astronauts enjoy Thanksgiving holiday at 17,000 mph

As Americans around the world celebrated Thanksgiving on Thursday, there were four citizens enjoying the day in a slightly different way to everyone else. Because they’re in space. Living and working aboard the International Space Station (ISS) means NASA astronauts Mark Vande Hei, Kayla Barron, Raja Chari, and Thomas Marshburn...
SOCIETY
Las Vegas Herald

New Russian docking module Prichal blasts off into space

The latest addition for the International Space Station (ISS), a Russian-made docking module Prichal, has been successfully launched into space. Once docked, it will be able to accommodate up to five other modules or spacecraft. A Progress M-UM cargo spacecraft, carrying the Prichal module, was launched from the Baikonur Cosmodrome...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NASA

New Module Heads to Station During Spacewalk Preps and Science Today

Russia’s newest docking port, the Prichal module, launched today and will arrive on Friday at the International Space Station. Meanwhile, the seven-member Expedition 66 crew is continuing spacewalk preparations while keeping up with ongoing advanced space research. A Russian Progress spacecraft launched from Kazakhstan at 8:06 a.m. EST (6:06 p.m....
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
62K+
Followers
74K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy