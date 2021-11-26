You Said It

The Atlanta Braves are on top of the world, and rightly so. But just as the World Series ends, the offseason begins. These Braves won’t be back to potentially repeat. The Braves surprised all of baseball, taking a team without Ronald Acuña, Jr. and a suspect bullpen to the MLB mountaintop. Now, Alex Anthopoulos must start all over again.
Freddie Freeman has donned only a single uniform throughout his Major League Baseball career. And if the Atlanta Braves have their way, it’s the only uniform he’ll ever wear. But the path to that end may not come without come some hiccups. Freeman is currently a free agent and seeking...
The Atlanta Braves need to make the right moves in free agency to repeat as world champions. For the first time in 26 years, the Atlanta Braves enter the offseason as World Series Champions. Atlanta overcame all odds to win the 2021 Fall Classic over the Houston Astros. This team...
From 1995 to 2012, Chipper Jones was the face of the Braves, bringing the organization a World Series and an MVP award. It was a somber day for Braves fans when he finally hung it up, but Jones knew he was leaving the organization in good hands, passing the torch to Freddie Freeman, and it’s remarkable how similar their careers have been thus far.
It remains unclear where Freddie Freeman will end up, but one thing is clear: there are no worse places for Braves fans to see him than these 3 teams. Although Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman rejected the Braves’ initial extension offer of five years for $135 million, it doesn’t mean that he rejected the prospect of returning to Atlanta.
Freddie Freeman’s impending free agency is not lost on his Atlanta Braves teammates, and one of them addressed that publicly during the team’s championship parade on Friday. The Braves’ parade culminated in a rally at Truist Park where numerous players spoke to the capacity crowd. Among them was shortstop Dansby...
The Atlanta Braves bolstered their bullpen on Monday by signing Kirby Yates to a two-year deal. The Atlanta Braves saw the New York Mets make one of the biggest splashes in free agency by signing starting pitcher Max Scherzer. But, the World Series champions answered by bolstering their bullpen heading into the 2022 season.
The Los Angeles Dodgers bolstered their pitching staff on Monday afternoon. According to MLB insider Ken Rosenthal, the Dodgers have signed free-agent left-hander Andrew Heaney. Heaney spent the first half of the 2021 season with the Angels before he was traded to the New York Yankees. He struggled with both...
As we count down the days until the CBA expires on Dec. 1, we've got some action on the MLB rumor front. So now let's have a quick stroll though those sun-dappled meadows of scuttlebutt... Sixth year sticking point with Freeman, Braves. Freddie Freeman, first baseman and warrior-poet of the...
The Atlanta Braves just won their first World Series since 1995 and a huge part of that was manager Brian Snitker, who has been in charge since 2016. In the process, he’s led them to four straight NL East titles and now, a ring. That being said, the organization is making sure Snitker is around for the long haul as they look to run it back in 2022. Via David O’Brien of The Athletic:
The Atlanta Braves have recognized that in their micro-free-enterprise system called ‘Major League Baseball’, supply and demand considerations loom large. The Atlanta Braves now have this taste of winning and it’s a meal worth getting again and again. What follows almost certainly will not be acted upon until after a...
The Los Angeles Dodgers could be gunning for a significant free-agent move this offseason. According to MLB Network insider Jon Heyman, multiple teams, including the Dodgers, are looking to “pry” superstar first baseman Freddie Freeman away from his World Series-winning Atlanta Braves squad. Yesterday, the Dodgers lost shortstop Corey Seager...
ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves have locked up manager Brian Snitker for three more seasons after he guided the team to its first World Series title since 1995. The Braves announced Tuesday they have exercised the option for the 2024 season on Snitker’s contract, an expected move for the highly popular skipper who already had two […]
LOS ANGELES -- All but one of the unsigned players on the Dodgers’ 40-man roster were tendered contracts on Tuesday ahead of MLB’s non-tender deadline, including four arbitration-eligible players: Cody Bellinger, Trea Turner, Julio Urías and Caleb Ferguson. Bellinger and Turner figure to earn the highest salaries of the quartet...
It’s been a wild MLB free agency period so far, but just about all eyes are on two-time All-Star shortstop Carlos Correa at this point. And it might stay that way for a while. On Wednesday, MLB insider Jon Heyman reported that Correa has received numerous offers already. But he...
