Miami County, KS

Two die in fiery train vs. car crash; Investigation continues

By Heidi Schmidt
 4 days ago

MIAMI COUNTY, Kan. — The Miami County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that two people died in a fiery crash on a Miami County road Thanksgiving evening.

Investigators said a vehicle and a train collided around 6:00 p.m. in a rural area south of W. 255th St. and east of 169 Highway.

The Captain at the crash scene said that part of the train and the vehicle involved in the crash both caught fire after impact. Deputies said both victims were in the car. No one on the train was injured. They are working to determine why the car was on the tracks and said it had not malfunctioned.

“This is tough for anybody any time of the year to deal with this. We send our thoughts and condolences to the family that has to be involved in this,” Capt. Matt Kelly, Miami County Sheriff’s Office, said.

Investigators believe the victims are from Kansas City and were visiting someone in the area near the crash site. Their identities had not been released as of Thursday night.

