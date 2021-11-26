ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Employee plows van into fast-food restaurant: police

By Carol Robinson
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 4 days ago
An investigation is underway after a vehicle plowed into an Alabama fast-food restaurant early Friday. The crash happened shortly after 5 a.m. at Jack’s, a burger joint...

www.pennlive.com

