The 2021 season started off as one of the worst disappointments in recent years for Dolphins fans as the 10-6 Miami Dolphins from last year, had turned into a 1-7 dumpster fire. Safe to say no one expected Miami to have such an abysmal dropoff in just one off season, and for the most part Chris Grier and Brian Flores were taking the heat for it. And understandably so because after cutting veterans from the roster, bringing in new players to drop them before the season starts, hiring two offensive coordinators, and overall mismanagement of personnel it was clear that Flores and Grier were the main culprits for the Dolphins being in this situation.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO