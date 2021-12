Why should landlubbers have all the holiday fun? For 2021, Alabama boat owners are once again decorating their vessels for Christmas boat parades. As you might expect, these events seem to be a little more popular along the coast. But, given Alabama’s rich endowment of rivers and lakes, you’ll find them much farther inland. So here’s a roundup of Christmas boat parades being advertised for December 2021, from the Tennessee River to the shoreline of Dauphin Island.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 14 HOURS AGO