Don’t Let The Outside Fool You, This Bar & Grill In Pittsburgh Is A True Hidden Gem

Pittsburgh’s dotted with hidden gems, some that we might even pass by on a regular or a daily basis. If you travel along Carson Street through the South Side, you’ve probably gone past Excuses Bar & Grill in Pittsburgh. After all, with its bright green exterior, it’s pretty tough to miss. However, if you haven’t stepped inside yet, you’ll want to remedy that and discover this hidden gem.

You won't have any trouble finding Excuses Bar & Grill on East Carson Street; the bright green exterior pops against the sky.

Regulars to the South Side bar & grill describe it as Old Pittsburgh - the kind of place where strangers become friends and everyone's greeted with a smile and a friendly word.

Pull up a stool at the bar, or sit in the dining area. During the warmer months, you can sit outdoors and even bring your pup along.

Excuses Bar & Grill is the perfect spot to gather with other sports fans and watch the big games each week. It also regularly hosts live entertainment.

Even if you're just hungry for some good, old-fashioned comfort food, you'll quickly become smitten with Excuses Bar & Grill.

Start with such favorites as Excuses Famous Wings. Do you prefer the mild? Or are you bold, ready to bite into the Stupid Hot?

The menu's brimming with all of the classics - salads, wraps, sandwiches, and burgers.

On those chilly Pittsburgh days, scoop into a piping hot bowl of homemade soup.

Address: Excuses Bar & Grill, 2526 E Carson St, Pittsburgh, PA 15203, USA