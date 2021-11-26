Don’t Let The Outside Fool You, This Bar & Grill In Pittsburgh Is A True Hidden Gem
By Beth Price-Williams
Only In Pennsylvania
4 days ago
Pittsburgh’s dotted with hidden gems, some that we might even pass by on a regular or a daily basis. If you travel along Carson Street through the South Side, you’ve probably gone past Excuses Bar & Grill in Pittsburgh. After all, with its bright green exterior, it’s pretty tough to miss. However, if you haven’t stepped inside yet, you’ll want to remedy that and discover this hidden gem.
During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.
Have you been to Excuses Bar & Grill in Pittsburgh? What’s the verdict? Share your experience in the comments! Then, if you’re up for discovering another hidden gem, make your way to Point Street Tavern in Saltsburg for a bite to eat and drink.
Address: Excuses Bar & Grill, 2526 E Carson St, Pittsburgh, PA 15203, USA
