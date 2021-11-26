Colorado Sees Drop In Patients Hospitalized With COVID-19

DENVER (CBS4) — There is some positive news in the battle to against COVID-19 in Colorado —

hospitals are reporting a drop in patients.

As of Thursday, there were 1,527 people hospitalized with COVID. That’s down 50 from earlier this week.

Officials report 82-percent of those patients are unvaccinated.

Health officials say vaccinated patients tend to be older or at a higher risk of COVID complications.

RELATED: Department Of Defense Team Deployed To Help Overwhelmed Northern Colorado Hospital Staff