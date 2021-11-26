ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Colorado Sees Drop In Patients Hospitalized With COVID-19

By Anica Padilla
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 4 days ago

DENVER (CBS4) — There is some positive news in the battle to against COVID-19 in Colorado —
hospitals are reporting a drop in patients.

(credit: CBS)

As of Thursday, there were 1,527 people hospitalized with COVID. That's down 50 from earlier this week.

Officials report 82-percent of those patients are unvaccinated.

Health officials say vaccinated patients tend to be older or at a higher risk of COVID complications.

Plumb Joy
4d ago

Nearly 20% of the hospitalized they admit were vaccinated, doesn't say much for the vax does it. And only 15% of all beds are used by Covid patients so what does the other 80% hospitalizations consist of? Suggesting that wout Covid they would be af 80% capacity.

BIDENS BLUNDER
4d ago

The virus will come and go as it pleases. The only thing that will create a best environment is natural herd immunity. Let it run its course.

Lilly Medina
4d ago

WHICH IS IT?"Department Of Defense Team Deployed To Help Overwhelmed Northern Colorado Hospital StaffProgram: CBS4 News Top Story"

