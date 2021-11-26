Virginia reports first teenager death due to MIS-C associated with COVID-19

RICHMOND, Va. - The Virginia Department of Health said Friday that it confirmed that a child between 10 and 19 years old died from Multisytem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) associated with COVID-19.

The child's death is the first death from MIS-C reported in Virginia.

According to the VDH, the child resided in the Prince William Health District. To protect privacy and out of respect for the child's family, no other patient information will be disclosed.

MIS-C is a health condition associated with COVID-19. According to the VDH, MIS-C may cause problems with a child’s heart, lungs, kidneys and other organs.

Most children with MIS-C have ongoing fever, plus more than one of the following: stomach pain, diarrhea, vomiting, skin rash, bloodshot eyes, and dizziness or lightheadedness.

Virginia has reported 111 cases of MIS-C to date.

“We are devastated by this sad news, and our hearts go out to the family and friends of this child,” said Virginia Health Commissioner M. Norman Oliver. “COVID-19 continues to cause illness, hospitalizations and deaths across Virginia and the U.S. As we enter a time of year when families are traveling and gathering for holidays, we urge all Virginians to take steps to protect themselves and their families.

"Please get vaccinated if you are eligible. Practice social distancing, frequent hand washing, and wearing face coverings, as appropriate. COVID-19 vaccinations are free and available to anyone age 5 and older at multiple locations across the Commonwealth.”

Parents should go to the nearest hospital/emergency room for medical care if a child is showing any severe MIS-C warning signs such as trouble breathing, pain or pressure in the chest that does not go away; confusion or unusual behavior; severe abdominal pain; inability to wake or stay awake; or pale, gray or blue-colored skin, lips or nail beds, depending on skin tone.

