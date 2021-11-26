ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Homeless man likely died of hypothermia: Medical Examiner

 4 days ago
MILWAUKEE — A homeless man likely died of hypothermia in downtown Milwaukee, according to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office.

The office said in a post on Twitter that it was investigating the "probable hypothermia death" of a homeless man in the 700 block of Old World 3rd St., near W. Wisconsin Ave.

The man's autopsy will be performed on Monday, according to the Medical Examiner's Office.

Temperatures in Milwaukee overnight were some of the coldest of the season so far, bottoming out under 20 degrees.

Check back often for updates on this developing story.

Troy Hawkins
4d ago

The city of Milwaukee owns way too many abandoned buildings & property to have people sleeping on the streets...especially during winter! If we can put together $1bil dollars to build an athletic stadium dwntwn, they can't the Mayor & County Supervisors find resources to operate Warming Centers, Shelters & Housing for those in need? 😠

Christine P.
4d ago

One thing people have to realize is that the homeless people have to want the help and have to want to take advantage of the resources that are available for them.. whether it is drug and/or alcohol help or help with job resources. Nobody can do it for them.

