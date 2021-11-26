ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas community honors Kenny Lee with balloon release

By KTNV Staff
KTNV 13 Action News
KTNV 13 Action News
 4 days ago
The Las Vegas community came together on Friday to honor Kenny Lee.

The CEO of Lee's Discount Liquor was killed in a car crash in northern Nevada last week.

PREVIOUS: Vegas business community remembers Lee's Discount Liquor CEO Kenny Lee

Watch the balloon release below:

A celebration of his life took place at 9:30 a.m. at the Lee's Discount Liquor location on Azure Drive, near North Tenaya Way and the Spaghetti Bowl.

There, Gov. Steve Sisolak said a few words in Lee's honor, and the community released balloons into the sky.

ORIGINAL STORY: Lee's Discount Liquor CEO Kenny Lee dies in vehicle crash

The Lee family is requesting donations be made to the nonprofit New Vista instead of flowers.

The organization helps people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Learn more about it on newvistanv.org .

