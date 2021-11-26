Las Vegas community honors Kenny Lee with balloon release

The Las Vegas community came together on Friday to honor Kenny Lee.

The CEO of Lee's Discount Liquor was killed in a car crash in northern Nevada last week.

A celebration of his life took place at 9:30 a.m. at the Lee's Discount Liquor location on Azure Drive, near North Tenaya Way and the Spaghetti Bowl.

There, Gov. Steve Sisolak said a few words in Lee's honor, and the community released balloons into the sky.

The Lee family is requesting donations be made to the nonprofit New Vista instead of flowers.

The organization helps people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Learn more about it on newvistanv.org .