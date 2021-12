Cadre Holdings (NYSE: CDRE), a global leader in the manufacturing and distribution of safety and survivability equipment for first responders, has closed its initial public offering of 6,900,000 shares of common stock, including 900,000 shares per the full exercise of the over-allotment option granted to the underwriters. Cadre secured approximately $90 million in gross proceeds, with each of the shares sold at the public offering price of $13.00. On Nov. 4, 2021, the shares began trading under the ticker symbol CDRE on the New York Stock Exchange. The company intends to use the net proceeds to repay outstanding debt and for general corporate purposes. Roth Capital Partners acted as co-manager for the offering.

BUSINESS ・ 7 DAYS AGO