Gusty winds expected on Friday, snow showers possible Saturday night

UPDATE: A Wind Advisory is in effect until 6 p.m. on Friday.

NOTTINGHAM, MD—A chilly, blustery weekend is on tap for the Nottingham area.

The National Weather Service says gusty, northwesterly winds of up to 45 MPH will be possible through Friday afternoon and may result in sporadic tree and power line damage.

Residents should remain alert if traveling through wooded areas, and avoid them if possible.

Forecasters says there is a chance of snow showers on Saturday night/Sunday morning after 1 a.m. Temperatures will be chilly with a low of about 32 degrees.

The chance for precipitation is around 30 percent.

