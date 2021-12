Michael Andretti believes he was “48 hours away” from getting a deal done to take control of a Formula 1 team before his talks with Sauber collapsed. Negotiations to take a controlling stake in Sauber appeared to be close to completion a few weeks before the United States Grand Prix in October, before the progress slowed and talks were eventually called off. Reflecting on why he wanted to enter F1 during his appearance as the opening guest speaker on the RACER / EPARTRADE Online Race Industry Week, Andretti said he thought the deal was nearly done.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO