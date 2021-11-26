ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Olympic Official Who Delivered Rio Games Sentenced to 30 Years for Bribery

By NY Times
chatsports.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe man who brought the Olympics to South America for the first time has been sentenced to more than 30 years in prison after a judge in...

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Seattle Times

Former Brazil Olympic boss sentenced to jail for corruption

SAO PAULO (AP) — Carlos Arthur Nuzman, the head of the Brazilian Olympic Committee for more than two decades, was sentenced to 30 years and 11 months in jail for buying votes for Rio de Janeiro to host the 2016 Olympics. The ruling by Judge Marcelo Bretas became public Thursday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

Brazilian Olympic Boss Gets 30 Years in Prison for Buying Rio Votes

The former head of Brazil’s Olympic Committee has been given a 30-year jail sentence after he was found to have bought votes for Rio de Janeiro to host the 2016 Olympics. Carlos Arthur Nuzman, who was head of the Brazilian Olympic Committee for two decades, was found guilty of corruption, criminal organization, money laundering and tax evasion. He won’t be physically jailed, however, until his appeals are complete. Also given jail time were his conspirators former Rio governor Sergio Cabral, businessman Arthur Soares and Leonardo Gryner, another senior executive in the Rio 2016 operation. Cabral has admitted paying $2 million for six votes in the International Olympic Committee (IOC) meeting that awarded Rio the Olympic and Paralympic Games. The judge said Nuzman “headed and coordinated the action of the other agents, clearly as a leader.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
cbslocal.com

Carlos Arthur Nuzman, Longtime Head Of Brazilian Olympic Committee, Sentenced To Over 30 Years For Corruption In Vote That Won Rio 2016 Olympics Over Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS/AP) — Carlos Arthur Nuzman, the longtime head of the Brazilian Olympic Committee who helped Rio de Janeiro beat out Chicago for the 2016 Summer Olympics, has been sentenced to 30 years and 11 months in jail for corruption. The Associated Press reported the sentence by Judge Marcelo Bretas...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carlos Arthur Nuzman
imdb.com

Man Who Smuggled ‘Squid Game’ into North Korea Sentenced to Death — Report

A man has reportedly been sentenced to death in North Korea for smuggling copies of Netflix’s blockbuster series “Squid Game” into the country. According to Radio Free Asia (via Variety), authorities were led to the man after they caught high school students watching the series. The report states that “Squid Game” was smuggled into the country from China through the use of a Usb flash drive. “Squid Game” is not available in China but remains popular thanks to piracy websites. The smuggler faces death by firing squad, while the students involved in bringing “Squid Game” in to school are facing prison sentences.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KGO

El Chapo's wife sentenced to 3 years in prison

The wife of Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman was sentenced to 36 months in federal prison for conspiring to distribute cocaine, meth, heroin and marijuana for import into the U.S; money-laundering and helping run the Mexican drug cartel in which her husband was the boss. Emma Coronel Aispuro will also serve...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Augusta Free Press

Mother of Petersburg inmate who spearheaded bribery scheme sentenced

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. A Baltimore woman was sentenced to 45 months in prison last week for her role in a bribery scheme that allowed for the introduction of contraband into Federal Corrections Institution Petersburg. According to court documents, Kim Williams, 57, facilitated over $60,000 in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympics#Bribery#Tax Evasion#Olympic Official
Shore News Network

Georgia man sentenced to more than eight years in prison for filing false liens against federal government officials

ATLANTA – Hakim Amal Archible has been sentenced for filing false liens against federal government officials, including former IRS Commissioner John Koskinen and former U.S. Treasury Secretary Jacob Lew. “Harassing federal officials through the filing of false liens is serious criminal conduct,” said U.S. Attorney Kurt R. Erskine. “Congress enacted...
GEORGIA STATE
Washington Post

She told the truth about Wuhan. Now she is near death in a Chinese prison.

China committed one act of barbarity when it prosecuted the citizen journalist Zhang Zhan for her revealing look at Wuhan in the first stages of what became a global pandemic. Ms. Zhang was sentenced in December to four years in prison on the specious charge of “picking quarrels and provoking trouble,” which China uses to suffocate free speech. Now her health has deteriorated, and relatives say she is near death. China will compound the barbarity unless it sets her free and saves her life.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Place
South Ameriica
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
107 JAMZ

Level 3 Alert: Americans Warned Reconsider Travel To Mexico

Mexico is one of my all-time favorite places to vacation at. It is a beautiful country with wonderful people, delicious food and amazing culture. Unfortunately, since Jul several cities and villages have fallen victim to an increase in violent crime, making vacationing a security risk for American travelers. Updated November 9 and listed still current as of November 18, 2021, the US Embassy and Mexican law enforcement have issued a Level 3 Travel Alert to Americans planning on vacationing or visiting Mexico.
TRAVEL
Vice

Drug Kingpin El Mencho’s Wife Was Just Arrested in Mexico

MEXICO CITY — Mexican authorities announced the arrest Tuesday of Rosalinda González Valencia, charged with laundering money for the hyper-violent Jalisco New Generation Cartel, which is led by her husband, Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, alias El Mencho. The founder and leader of the cartel, known by its Spanish acronym CJNG, El...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KVIA

US offers $5 million rewards for 4 Mexican drug lords

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The U.S. government is offering $5 million rewards for information leading to the capture of four Mexican drug lords. Those subject to the $5 million bounty included Aureliano Guzman-Loera, the brother of imprisoned capo Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman. The State Department said Friday the four operate in the northern Mexico states of Sinaloa and Chihuahua. Guzman-Loera and three brothers from the Salgueiro-Nevarez family were indicted in the United States of conspiring to traffick marijuana, cocaine, methamphetamine, and fentanyl. Fentanyl, a synthetic opioid, was responsible for about 61,000 overdose deaths in the United States between March 2020 and 2021.
PUBLIC SAFETY
New York Post

Cartel monsters hang nine bodies from bridge in Mexico turf war

Cartel monsters have hung nine bodies from a bridge in a chilling warning to rival gangs amid a bloody Mexico turf war. A 10th victim was also found on a nearby road by horrified residents in the Zacatecas municipality of Cuauhtémoc around 6 a.m. Thursday. Officials warned the disturbing display...
MEXICO, NY
New York Post

At least 68 inmates killed in bloody battle between Ecuadorian prison gangs

At least 68 inmates were killed and 25 more injured when two rival gangs exchanged gunfire and detonated explosives inside of an Ecuadorian prison on Saturday. Over 900 law enforcement officers spent most of the day trying to quell the violence — which lasted for around 8 hours — at the Litoral Penitentiary in the coastal city of Guayaquil, which officials have linked to international drug cartels.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy