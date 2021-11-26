ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
15-Year-Old Boy Shot and Wounded in Oceanside Park in Possible Gang Incident

By City News Service
 4 days ago
Oceanside Police Cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

A 15-year-old boy was shot and wounded at an Oceanside Park, authorities said Friday.

The shooting was reported at 12:15 p.m. Thursday at Libby Lake Park, 504 Calle Montecito, according to Oceanside Police Sgt. Bryan Compagna.

The boy was taken to a hospital where his vital signs were stable, Compagna said. His wound was not believed life threatening.

“There was a bunch of casings found” at the crime scene, the sergeant said.

The victim did not cooperate with detectives, Compagna said. No suspect information was available and the shooting was possibly gang related, he said.

