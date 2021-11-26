ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Candace Owens: 'America Is Systematically Discriminating Against Whites and Asians'

 4 days ago

Candace Owens

Conservative political commentator Candace Owens says that there is not an incentive for white and Asians to do well in the country because they are discriminated against.

"Just met a high school student. She has a 4.3 GPA in the state of Tennessee and cannot get a full-ride (and in some cases—even accepted) to the top schools because she is white," Owens tweeted. "I just do not understand what our country is becoming."

In a separate tweet, Owens wrote: "What is the incentive for white and Asian people to work hard in high school when they are being systematically discriminated against? I just cannot compute how America has moved from black discrimination to Asian and white discrimination, yet somehow believes it's progressive."

According to data released by the U.S. Department of Education in 2019, during the 2015-16 academic year, 43.% of Black college students received some non-federal financial aid. Their white counterparts received 46%. The average amount of non-federal assistance to Blacks was $6,300 compared to $7,400 for Whites.

The report also states that nearly 27% of whites received financial aid awards from the educational institution they attended, compared to just 22.5 percent of Blacks. The average award to whites was $1,200 higher than it was for Black students.

A separate report published this year by WhatToBecome shows that only 38% of recipients are minority students, and 62% are white students.

If the system was designed to benefit minorities, Owens might have completed her studies. Owens went to college at the University of Rhode Island but was forced to drop out before finishing school due to issues receiving student loans financing, according to Business Insider.

Still, the "Candace" host thinks she knows better. A follower responded to her tweets, saying it was time for a new educational system.

"My thoughts exactly. Our current education system is irrevocably broken," she wrote in response.

James Hallman
4d ago

The only Institutional Discrimination sanctioned by our government today is Affirmative Action, and it discriminates against Whites and Asians.

Rick L
4d ago

wow. coming from a broad who won a lawsuit against a white person for discrimination and harassment, married a white man. definition if Stockholm syndrome. bye karen!

nohope
4d ago

Socialism is the name of the game..division is necessary to destroy cohesion within society…racism is an easy agenda to push with propaganda…it is working and next will be education and the judicial system…then socialism is attained

