Anker’s Nebula Cosmos Video Projector Is $200 Off Right Now

By Jonathan Zavaleta
 4 days ago
If you’re looking for tech accessories, you could do a lot worse than making Anker the first place you look. From headphones and speakers by Soundcore , home cameras and vacuums from eufy , and of course, Anker’s portable chargers, Anker and its sub-brands offer some of the best products and deals in tech. Anker’s line of Nebula projectors makes great gifts for movie lovers, too. They’re portable and stylishly designed, and they have Android built in, so you can download popular streaming apps right to the projector itself.

Right now, the brand’s premium Nebula Cosmos 1080p Projector is discounted $200. You can pick it up from Amazon for $600 during Black Friday, down from the list price of $800.

Buy: Anker Nebula Cosmos Projector $599.99 (orig. $799.99) 25% OFF

About the Nebula 1080P Video Projector

When it comes to projectors, you have to consider a lot more than just the resolution. The brightness of the bulb makes a big difference in picture quality, affecting the kinds of conditions you can watch your favorite movies and shows. The Cosmos is one of Nebula’s brightest options; it offers 900 ANSI lumens, which is a significant step up from portable options like the Capsule and Capsule Max II, which offer 200 ANSI lumens. The Cosmos provides 1080p resolution, while Dolby Digital Plus offers cinematic sound through the projector’s 360° speakers.

The tradeoff with the Cosmos video projector is portability. Where the Capsule projectors have the easy handheld shape of a can of soda, the Cosmos has a slightly more awkward saucer shape. The Capsule projectors are also battery-powered, whereas the Cosmos projector requires an outlet. That means the Cosmos is a great option if you’re looking for an at-home projector. That’s not to say it’s not a versatile pick.

Review: We Tested Anker’s New Nebula Solar Portable Projector

With built-in Android, you can download streaming apps directly to the projector through Google’s expansive Play Store. Not finding the app you’re looking for? You can use Chromecast to stream content directly from your phone. And if you’re watching in the backyard where the WiFi might be weaker, you can connect devices in a variety of other ways thanks to the USB-A and HDMI ports on the back of the device. For a next-level at-home or backyard movie experience this is the projector to get.


Buy: Anker Nebula Cosmos Projector $599.99 (orig. $799.99) 25% OFF

#Video Projector#Nebula#Cosmos#Eufy#Orig#Dolby Digital Plus
ABOUT

SPY is your daily dossier into everyday luxuries, undiscovered gems and the people and products making news around the world. As industry insiders, we scout out the most unique, quality and discerning products and experiences. Then, we show you how to access them, often before anyone else.

