Three people hurt after crash on Route B in Cole County

By Zachary Farwell
 4 days ago
COLE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ)

Three people were hurt on Thursday night after a crash in Cole County.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol , the crash happened on Route B at Ashbury Way around 7:35 p.m.

Troopers said a car driven by Jakob A. McKandles, 25, of Holts Summit, didn't yield to a pickup truck when he tried to cross Route B.

Three people in the car were hurt in the crash.

Alex Bax, of Jefferson City, was flown by helicopter to University Hospital in Columbia with serious injuries, according to the crash report.

Troopers said Bax wasn't wearing a seat belt.

Two other passengers, Ashlee R. Stone, 24, of Holts Summit, and a one-year-old girl were both taken to the hospital with moderate injuries.

The driver of the pickup truck wasn't hurt in the crash.

