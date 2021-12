Mickey Guyton's 9-month-old son was sent to the ICU, and the singer isn't sure why. Taking to Twitter, Guyton asked for prayers on Thursday night (Nov. 18). Grayson Clark Savoy is Guyton's only child, born in February of 2021 to her and her husband Grant. She'll occasionally share photos of the boy on social media, or speak to her experience as a parent. This latest message came with much more urgency.

