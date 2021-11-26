ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grove City, PA

1 dead after plane crashes near Grove City

SPRINGFIELD TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – One person is dead and another was flown from the scene after a plane crash in Springfield Township, Mercer County, near Grove City.

The second person is being treated for burn wounds at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Pennsylvania State Police received the call around 6 p.m. Wednesday.

The single-engine Cessna 210 went down the woods near Tri-County Industries in Grove City. The Grove City Airport is nearby.

The Federal Aviation Administration is handling the investigation.

