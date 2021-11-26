ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Wealth versus worth: Remembering Tex Earnhardt

By Greg Hague, CEO, 72SOLD.com
yourvalley.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’ve ever traveled by motorcycle, you know stopping for gas can be time consuming. Dismount, take off your helmet and gloves, unzip your riding pants, dig your wallet out of your jeans, angle the pump perfectly to avoid squirting gas on the tank, etc. It can be cumbersome....

www.yourvalley.net

Comments / 0

Related
thehendersonnews.com

And then I remember...

There is no more hideous creature than a grandaddy long-legs. I cringe at the mention of those long, gangly, ridiculous limbs. Those bulbous pink pin-cushion bodies...they are the stuff of nightmares. They don’t even have the good sense to be a real spider, these clumsy harvesters of souls. Those that...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Only In Louisiana

Few People Know The Real Reason Porch Ceilings In Louisiana Are Painted Haint Blue In Color

The South is full of traditions, and Louisiana is no different. From buying the next king cake if you get the baby to serving red beans and rice on Mondays, Louisiana has a lot of quirky traditions that most of us follow. One of the most common traditions down here in the South has a history that few people know, and we’re going to finally shed light on one of the most fascinating traditions in the South, and it has to do with porch ceilings.
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
Highsnobiety

RED WING's 6" Classic Moc Now Comes With GORE-TEX

Model: 6" Classic Moc "GORE-TEX" and "Black Cherry" Price: £269 (approx. $362) Buy: Online at RED WING and select retailers including END. Editor's Notes: When it comes to classic boots, few are as highly regarded as RED WING. Truly a staple of Americana style, RED WINGS boots, namely the 6-inch...
APPAREL
SPY

Stay Dry and Fly: The Eight Best GORE-TEX Boots & Shoes

You’ve likely heard of it (and even more so in the past couple of years): GORE-TEX is undoubtedly having a moment. There are more options than ever available in the weatherproof fabric, with everything from jackets to shoes now open to test the elements. GORE-TEX comes in a few different options with different levels of protection depending on what you realistically need and which activity you’re getting into. How Does GORE-TEX Work? Surprisingly enough, GORE-TEX is not a new product. In 1959, Bill and Genevieve Gore founded the original company based on Bill’s work with a new, unique polymer. Their son, Bob, furthered...
APPAREL
yourvalley.net

Sun City author pens new edition of ‘The Art of Pickleball’

Back in 2004, when Richard and Gale Leach moved to Arizona, they had never heard of pickleball, which was new to the area. Thinking the game sounded like fun, they signed up for a beginner lesson. After the beginner lesson, it seemed the only way to become a better player...
SUN CITY, AZ
TVOvermind

The Tragic Story of Child Actress Judith Barsi

Anyone who was around during the 1980s will probably remember an adorable and talented child star named Judith Barsi. She made her first on-screen appearance in 1984 in a TV mini-series called Fatal Vision. From then on, Judith became a fixture in the entertainment industry through a variety of small roles. Despite her young age, it was clear that she had all of the key ingredients to propel her to superstardom. Sadly, however, Judith’s career would be cut short when she was tragically murdered in 1988. Although her young life was cut short, Judith’s legacy continues to live on in her work and all of the people she touched. Keep reading to learn more about Judith Barsi’s tragic story.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charles Darwin
Person
Helen Keller
TVOvermind

Remembering Bergen Williams: Actress Died at 62

Bergen Williams is a face most everyone recognizes. She’s not just a lovely actress with a lot to offer, either. She’s a woman who has made history, who has entertained the masses for many years, and who has one of the most loyal followings in Hollywood. She is one of the most beloved daytime soap opera stars of all time – she’s well-known and loved for her role on “General Hospital”. It is with great sadness that we bring you the news that Bergen Williams has passed away after a long health battle. What’s shocking is that her death is not a recent death. The famous actress died on July 20, 2021, but her family did not announce the death of their beloved until November 17, 2021. Perhaps they were processing the loss of someone so important, or perhaps they simply did not feel the need to share her death with the world. Whatever the reason for waiting four months to announce her death, however, the world wants her family and friends to know that we mourn with them. Let’s take a moment to remember the immense talent.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Laurane Sheehan Dies: Longtime Corporate Entertainment Publicist Was 61

Laurane “LaLa” Sheehan, the actor-turned-corporate entertainment publicist and events planner who had worked at Maggie Begley Communications for 30 years, died November 11 of a sudden heart attack. She was 61. Sheehan was a Senior Accounts Supervisor at entertainment marketing and PR firm MBC, working with clients across three decades including Laika and the animation studio’s string of Oscar-nominated films; Locksmith Animation; The Gotham Group; Cinedigm; and Anheuser-Busch, among others. She worked on movies including Laika’s Kubo and the Two Strings, Missing Link and Coraline; The Invisible War; Rumble: The Indians Who Rocked the World; and Beasts of No Nation. She also...
CELEBRITIES
wrestlingrumors.net

Former WWE Star Lands Starring Role In Upcoming Action Film

He has a new job. To say WWE has been shaken up over the last year and a half would be a huge understatement. The company has released well over 100 wrestlers in less than two years and it has reshaped the company’s roster. However, it also brings up the question of what happens to all of the released wrestlers. Now we know what one of them will be doing, and it has nothing to do with wrestling.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Used Cars#Car Dealership
Washington Post

Arlene Dahl, glamorous red-haired beauty of Hollywood, dies at 96

Arlene Dahl, a flame-haired Hollywood actress, beauty products entrepreneur and syndicated columnist whose dramatic off-screen life included tempestuous marriages to actors Lex Barker and Fernando Lamas and a climb back from bankruptcy, died Nov. 29 at her home in New York City. She was 96. Her son, actor Lorenzo Lamas,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
hypebeast.com

Clarks Originals Introduces Its “Dark Tan” GORE-TEX Wallabee Boot

After teaming up with Tokyo-based retailer MAGIC STICK for two runs of its epochal Wallabee Boot, Clarks Originals returns to the winter-ready silhouette for its latest mainline release and douses it in an all-over GORE-TEX coating. Crafted with a “Dark Tan” leather, this outdoor-ready iteration of a brand staple has...
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Sports
yourvalley.net

Surprise party trailer revved up for fun

From its spring training games to its scenic mountain views, the selling points of Surprise are obvious to most. But Marley Park resident Natasha Hamburg said she thinks she’s found …. To Our Valued Readers – Visitors to our website will be limited to five stories per month unless they...
SURPRISE, AZ
yourvalley.net

Lighting firms string up success during holidays

Jonathan Johanson wants you to stay off your roof this holiday season. Johanson, 38, owns Stay Off Your Roof, an outdoor lighting company that designs lighting displays for both residential and commercial clients where business booms this time of year. The business provides the lights and installation for customers including...
PHOENIX, AZ
scledger.net

Remember When?

LEDGER PLANT BURNED TO GROUND BY STRANGE FIRE EARLY MONDAY MORNING. No One in Building for Twelve Hours Insurance Covers About Two-Thirds of Ledger Loss and Only One-Third of Loss on Building. PUBLICATION OF THE PAPER. WILL NOT BE INTERRUPTED. Owners Plan to Buy New Equipment. and Open Fine Office...
THOMPSON FALLS, MT
wacoan.com

We Will Be Remembered

What started out as a part-time college job for Eric Linares ended up being a life-changing experience. While he was a student studying entrepreneurship at Baylor University, Linares worked at the Sherwin-Williams paint store at 1022 Columbus Avenue. During his time there, he met lots of young entrepreneurs hoping to make their mark on Downtown Waco, folks like the founders of Pinewood Coffee Roasters. They, and others that Linares met, were doing exactly what he hoped to do.
BEAUMONT, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy