Albion Online, the free to play MMO that has native Linux support, has been upgraded with some massive improvements landing in the Lands Awakened update. One of the big noticeable changes is the rework of the open-world areas. Expect to find improved visuals and layouts in all the biomes, better mobs that become stronger over time and give better rewards, a rework of dungeons and treasure sites that spawn randomly and more. You also get the War Gloves weapon, new Elite levels for weapons and armour, a rework of Guild Seasons and so on.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 DAYS AGO