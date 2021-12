Charcoal has many uses in Minecraft. You can use it as a replacement for coal to make campfires, fire charges and torches. It is also used as a fuel source, much like coal. However, it does not have its own ore block like coal, so you cannot find it in caves. While charcoal acts as a substitute for coal, the method of obtaining it is very different. By the end of this guide, you will learn how to make charcoal in Minecraft.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO