Fresno shoppers hit River Park for Black Friday deals

Shoppers were up early, ready to score Black Friday deals in Fresno.

It's one of the busiest shopping days of the year.

A line began to form outside of Target in Fresno's River Park Shopping Center around 6 am.

The retail company joined other larger retail chains, closing its doors on Thanksgiving.

Target opened for customers at 7 am. The store has a variety of deals for electronics, home and kitchen, clothing, beauty and more.

The store also has the Holiday Price Match Guarantee program, meaning items purchased between October 10 and Christmas Eve qualify for a price adjustment if the Target prices decrease anytime before Christmas Eve.

Meanwhile, people lined up outside Best Buy, which has had deals going since November 19.

Prices were expected to drop even lower for Black Friday.

Shipping delays plus supply chain issues mean buying gifts in person now might be the better option, rather than waiting for online delivery.

The National Retail Federation expects 64% of customers to shop in-store, that's up 51% from last year when COVID-19 concerns kept some at home.

River Park also kicks off its holiday season on Friday. Santa Claus will be out in the district starting at 10 am.

There will also be live holiday music, train rides for kids. The holiday activities are happening every day until December 26.