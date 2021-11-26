ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

Army father spends first Thanksgiving with family in two years

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wyL6X_0d7Naydz00
Reunion FILE PHOTO: A solider has been reunited with his family in time for the holidays after being separated from them for two years. (Steve Debenport/Getty Images)

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — This year’s Thanksgiving will be one that the Noble family will remember.

After being away for two years, soldier Scott Noble has finally hugged his family after being apart.

The member of the 101st Airborne got home just in time, arriving in Charlottesville, Virginia on Wednesday via Greyhound, WVIR reported.

It was the first face-to-face meeting they’ve had after being able to communicate via Facetime for months.

Between deployments and the COVID-19 pandemic, Noble was separated from his family.

“Words can’t describe how I feel right now, to be honest,” Noble told WVIR. “Just being able just to sit down and just watch a movie and talk to them. Just have a conversation where you can hold them and talk to them.”

You can see their reunion on WVIR.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

Mom and 7-year-old rescued from burning home thanks to dog barking

CHICAGO — A man and his pit bull raced into action during a fire and have been credited with saving lives. Renaldo Vera told The Chicago Tribune that his dog, Chicago, wouldn’t stop barking and that was what alerted him to screaming outside and glass breaking. Without knowing who needed help, he ran into action, helping to pull two people from a burning building.
CHICAGO, IL
KIRO 7 Seattle

Remains of missing Wisconsin mother found in Minnesota

OGEMA TOWNSHIP, Minn. — The remains of a 33-year-old woman who disappeared in September were found in a wooded area in Hinckley, Minnesota, a couple of miles from where her car had been found partially submerged in a lake, NBC News reported. Deputies with the Pine County Sheriff’s Office confirmed...
MINNESOTA STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
73K+
Followers
80K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy