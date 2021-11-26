ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Why AerCap Stock Is in a Freefall Today

By Lou Whiteman
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 4 days ago
  • The pandemic has bruised airline balance sheets and made life difficult for companies like AerCap that rely on airlines for revenue.
  • Reports of a new COVID-19 variant have further clouded the situation, causing investors to fear a repeat of the 2020 travel restrictions.
  • AerCap is well positioned to survive a new crisis, and its shares look attractive for those who can handle turbulence and have a long time horizon.

What happened

A new COVID-19 variant has airline stocks under pressure today, and companies that rely on airlines for revenue are also taking a hit. Shares of aircraft lessor AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) traded down as much as 12% on Friday as investors brace for another round of bad news for the travel sector.

So what

Airlines are among the sectors hit hardest by the pandemic. Global travel ground to a halt as the virus spread, causing airlines to cut costs and scale back their pre-pandemic growth plans. AerCap, which buys planes directly from manufacturers like Boeing (NYSE:BA) and Airbus (OTC:EADSY) and leases them to carriers, took it on the chin as investors feared airlines would be unable to pay their bills.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DtVYq_0d7Nau7500
Image source: Getty Images.

We're seeing a repeat of that pattern on Friday morning. Airline stocks are down big, and AerCap is falling with them, following an announcement out of South Africa that a new COVID variant has been discovered. The variant has an unusually high number of mutations, raising concerns that current vaccines and treatments might not work on it.

If so, that could mean a new wave of travel restrictions and cut into what had been an airline recovery. In 2020, AerCap was forced to defer hundreds of millions of dollars in airplane rent payments for customers that might otherwise have defaulted. Should things get bad again, AerCap could be facing a fresh round of losses, causing investors to head for the sidelines.

Now what

Investors should note that AerCap made it through the initial crisis a lot better than feared. The stock lost more than 75% of its value in the early days of the pandemic, only to recover all of that and more over the year that followed.

AerCap has changed since that initial shock. The company earlier this year closed a $30 billion deal with General Electric (NYSE:GE) that established it as the clear market leader in global leasing. Granted, the last thing management needs while integrating a major acquisition is a fresh crisis to navigate, but AerCap today is even larger and more stable than it was when the initial COVID cases were reported.

Post-crisis, airlines will need to repair their own damaged balance sheets, and leasing planes instead of buying them should be an even more attractive option. AerCap has good geographic balance and dozens of customers, making the stock a good way to invest in an eventual aviation recovery without having to bet on a single airline.

The next few quarters could be ugly, and the new variant does threaten to delay a recovery. But for those with a long time horizon, AerCap's Friday sell-off looks like one of the better Black Friday deals out there.

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

Got $10,000? 3 Top Industrial Stocks to Buy for the Long Term

General Electric's breakup plans look set to release value for shareholders. Stanley Black & Decker's long-term growth plans are being overly discounted by the market. PPG Industries will bounce back as cost pressures ease and key end markets improve. Buying a stock for the long term implies a high degree...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Novavax and Pfizer Are Trouncing the Market Today

On yet more worrying news about the omicron variant of the coronavirus, the fortunes of coronavirus stocks were mixed on Tuesday. Some of the ones doing particularly well in midafternoon trading were Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX), up nearly 7%, and bellwether Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) with a 2.4% gain. In contrast the co-developer of...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The Motley Fool

2 Inflation-Resistant Stocks to Buy Right Now

The cost of rent generally correlates with home prices. Single-family home REITs are going to benefit from increased home prices. REITs that target young affluent renters will be able to raise rents. Outsized inflation is generally bad for stocks because it prompts the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates, and...
BUSINESS
The Motley Fool

Tilray Stock: Bull vs. Bear

There are just too many better marijuana stocks to buy than Tilray. But the global potential it holds outweighs any near-term shortcomings. Marijuana presents a massive growth opportunity for investors, especially as the U.S. moves toward legalizing the substance at the federal level. With Republicans recently introducing a federal legalization bill, the prospects grow for a bipartisan solution.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stocks#Freefall#Global Travel#Aercap Holdings#Aer#Ba#Covid
The Motley Fool

Here's Why Lemonade Stock Is Falling on Tuesday

The stock market was under serious pressure on Tuesday morning, with all three major averages in the red at 11:30 a.m. ET. And insurance technology company Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) was underperforming, with shares down by more than 4%, despite trading higher earlier in the day. So what. There isn't any company-specific...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Could Zoom Be One of the Best Stock Buys for 2022?

Zoom's growth trajectory is slowing due to individual and small business users stalling out. The largest customer segments are still growing at a rapid pace. Zoom has $5.4 billion in cash and equivalents at its disposal to continue its expansion into cloud-based communications. With just a month to go until...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Carnival Corporation Stock Is Underwater Today

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. What happened. Shares of cruise-line stocks are down again on...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Travel Restrictions
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Airbus
NewsBreak
Boeing
Country
South Africa
The Motley Fool

2022 Will Be a Bigger Year for Tesla Stock Than 2021

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. In this video, I will talk about why Tesla (...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Everyone Is Talking About Prologis

Industrial warehouse space is at a premium, and Prologis is the largest REIT in the sector. The company continues to invest in U.S. and international locations, and investors are profiting. Supply hasn’t begun to really meet demand, the company says, pointing to more growth to come. Supply chain woes are...
RETAIL
The Motley Fool

Why Apple Stock Jumped Today Even as the Market Crashed

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. What happened. Apple's ( AAPL 3.16% ) stock price climbed...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Is It Too Late to Buy Lucid Stock?

Lucid's first vehicle deliveries were on schedule and well received. Investors have subsequently bid the stock to a point where much more successful execution is built in to the price. If Lucid achieves its long-term goals, there should be plenty more room for the stock to run over the long...
ECONOMY
The Motley Fool

Why Vir Biotechnology Stock Is Soaring Today

Wainwright analyst Patrick Trucchio increased his price target for Vir from $135 to $200. He thinks the omicron variant could fuel higher demand for Vir's COVID-19 antibody therapy. Even if Trucchio is overly optimistic, Vir's shares could still move a lot higher. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
MarketWatch

Tesla Inc. stock outperforms market on strong trading day

Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) inched 0.68% higher to $1,144.76 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around grim trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 1.55% to 15,537.69 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 1.86% to 34,483.72. This was the stock's second consecutive day of gains. Tesla Inc. closed $98.73 below its 52-week high ($1,243.49), which the company reached on November 4th.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why StoneX Group Stock Crumbled by Almost 15% Today

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. What happened. StoneX Group ( SNEX -14.59% ) was hardly...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

These 3 Charts Should Have Nio Investors Excited

Nio's share price has retreated in 2021, but its vehicle deliveries continue to grow rapidly. Worldwide demand for electric vehicles is expected to be enormous in the next decade. Nio is expanding its manufacturing capacity and expanding into the largest EV markets. The field of stocks in the electric vehicle...
STOCKS
Benzinga

This Stock Is Seeing The Highest Interest On WallstreetBets Today

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has emerged as the most-discussed stock on Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets forum as of early Wednesday. What Happened: Exchange-traded fund SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE:SPY) is seeing the highest interest on the forum with 686 mentions as at press time, followed by tech giant Apple with 294 mentions, data from Quiver Quantitative showed.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
141K+
Followers
69K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy