ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Rod Stewart has joined TikTok and his account is a must-see

By Furvah Shah
Indy100
Indy100
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hUVq1_0d7Na6VM00

Legendary musician Rod Stewart joined has TikTok and his account is our new favourite thing.

The 76-year-old singer-songwriter joined the app in October and already has over 130,000 subscribers and 300,000 likes.

In his first video, the legendary musician said: “TikTok has opened up a whole new world for musicians and their fans and I can’t wait to bring my brand of rock and roll to the TikTok community.”

He added: “It will be exciting to see how the huge TikTok community of rock lovers respond.”

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter.

Since then, we’ve followed Sir Stewart as he takes on the role of a football coach for a team of children and rides a scooter while promoting his new album, The Tears of Hercules.

We’ve even seen him as he cleans up after Sunday dinner with his family - with what looks to be a a tea towel on his head, of course - which has received over 3 million views and 100,000 likes.

In October, Sir Stewart’s hit track ‘Da Ya Think I’m Sexy?’ also went viral on the app, with over 100k people creating videos to the 1978 song.

We can’t wait to see what else Sir Stewart gets up to on TikTok!

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Paul McCartney, 79, & Daughter Mary, 52, Pose For Rare Photos At ‘Beatles: Get Back’ Premiere

Paul McCartney and his daughter Mary had a father-daughter date night at the premiere of the upcoming docuseries ‘The Beatles: Get Back’ in London. It was a family affair at the London premiere of The Beatles: Get Back, an upcoming three-part documentary series that will offer Beatles fans an intimate glimpse of the band’s most pivotal recording sessions. Former Beatle Paul McCartney attended the premiere on Tuesday, Nov. 16 with daughter Mary, 52. The 79-year-old musician was all smiles as he posed with his photographer daughter on the red carpet, wearing a sharp navy blue suit.
MUSIC
Daily Mail

Oh, go Easy On Me! Rod Stewart, 76, reveals regret over releasing album at the same time as Adele because he really wanted to get his eighth Number One album - (and now he's got no chance!)

Singing icon Rod Stewart has revealed his regret over releasing his eighth album at the same time as Adele this weekend. Speaking on BBC Radio 5's Headliners podcast on Wednesday, the Forever Young artist said he's never been fussed over 'how many copies' his albums sells, as people only 'remember number ones'.
CELEBRITIES
American Songwriter

Paul McCartney: “Ringo Will Outlive Us All”

Sir Paul McCartney took the stage at the Royal Festival Hall in London on Friday, November 8, to discuss his new quasi-memoir, The Lyrics: 1956 to the Present—touching on everything from his relationship with John Lennon, his thoughts on a new Beatles museum in Liverpool, his distaste for passport photos and more, the night was another gem of new reflections from the now-79-year-old former-Beatle.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rod Stewart
963kklz.com

Rod Stewart Says He Never Used Mayo In His Hair But Used This Instead

Rod Stewart made headlines earlier this year when it was reported he used mayonnaise to achieve and maintain his iconic mane. However, he now says those reports are not true. Back in April, Elliot Saltzman, the former tour manager for the late Small Faces frontman Steve Marriott. Saltzman told U.K.’s The Sun that Marriott would style his hair by “…putting mayonnaise on his hair and rubbing a towel on his head really fast. And he said he got this from Rod Stewart.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football#A Whole New World#Singer Songwriter
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Sir Rod Stewart once bought Sir Elton John a mini-fridge

Sir Rod Stewart once bought Sir Elton John a £600 Harrods mini-fridge for Christmas - and felt "stingy". The two rock stars were at loggerheads for a few years after the former Faces singer criticised his old friend's plans for a retirement tour, branding it "not rock ‘n’ roll" and insisting he wouldn't do the same.
CELEBRITIES
101.9 The Rock

Rod Stewart Says His Manager Prevented Live Aid Appearance

Rod Stewart said he only recently discovered why he wasn’t part of Live Aid in 1985. Many expected to see him take part in the global charity event, especially since he just had a worldwide hit with his song “Some Guys Have All the Luck.” Rumors suggested that he was unable to get a band together in time to appear, but in a new interview with the BBC, he offered a different account.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Rolling Stone

Adele Has a Secret TikTok Account, and Nine More Things You Learn Hanging With Her

In Rolling Stone‘s December 2021 cover story, Adele opens up about the emotional journey she’s been on since 2019. That year, not only did she begin writing her highly-anticipated fourth album, 30, but she also saw a series of major upheavals in her life, like the end of her relationship with longtime partner Simon Konecki. The candid, expansive interview dug deep into what her interior world has looked like since then — but the cheeky singer-songwriter dropped plenty of other, lighter tidbits on her world, too. Here are some bonus facts we learned about the star while reporting the story. Along...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Closer Weekly

Rocker Rod Stewart Is Madly in Love! Meet His Police Officer Wife Penny Lancaster

Rod Stewart has had a tremendous music career and a life full of love and support from his family. His marriage to his third wife, Penny Lancaster, has been nothing short of a whirlwind. The couple first met in 1999 when Penny was dared by a friend to ask for Rod’s autograph at a Christmas party. More than two decades later, they are happily married with two children of their own.
RELATIONSHIPS
wfav951.com

Rod Stewart Thinks His Sons Could Play Him In Biopic

After the runaway success of biopics on Queen and Elton John, Rod Stewart is all for seeing his story come to life on the big screen. While promoting his new album, The Tears Of Hercules, Rod was asked about his story finally coming to the big screen, admitting to The Guardian, “Well, I’m praying someone will make a biopic. There’s been rumors, but nothing yet. My two sons could play the younger me. They haven’t got the hair, but nowadays the wigs look very normal. Look at Elton’s barnet!”
CELEBRITIES
Classic Rock 105.1

Rod Stewart Had to Be Locked in Hotel Room Until He Wrote Songs

Rod Stewart recalled being too “lazy” to write songs in the ‘70s because “there was too much shagging and drinking to do” during his time with the Faces. In a new interview on Apple Music 1’s Time Crisis – coinciding with the release of his latest album The Tears of Hercules – the veteran singer said his first attempt to write with bandmate Ronnie Wood had been a complete failure.
CELEBRITIES
Extra

Rod Stewart Talks Elton John Friendship

“Extra’s” Billy Bush spoke with legendary singer Rod Stewart as he promoted his album “The Tears of Hercules,” which was inspired by his “couple of breakdowns in lockdown.”. Of his new album, Stewart emphasized, “That’s what it means: grown men should be able to cry if they wish.”. Rod also...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Indy100

130K+
Followers
6K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy