Rod Stewart has joined TikTok and his account is a must-see

Legendary musician Rod Stewart joined has TikTok and his account is our new favourite thing.

The 76-year-old singer-songwriter joined the app in October and already has over 130,000 subscribers and 300,000 likes.

In his first video, the legendary musician said: “TikTok has opened up a whole new world for musicians and their fans and I can’t wait to bring my brand of rock and roll to the TikTok community.”

He added: “It will be exciting to see how the huge TikTok community of rock lovers respond.”

Since then, we’ve followed Sir Stewart as he takes on the role of a football coach for a team of children and rides a scooter while promoting his new album, The Tears of Hercules.

We’ve even seen him as he cleans up after Sunday dinner with his family - with what looks to be a a tea towel on his head, of course - which has received over 3 million views and 100,000 likes.

In October, Sir Stewart’s hit track ‘Da Ya Think I’m Sexy?’ also went viral on the app, with over 100k people creating videos to the 1978 song.

We can’t wait to see what else Sir Stewart gets up to on TikTok!