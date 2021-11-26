Our 20 favorite Black Friday deals at Kohl’s on sale today

(Vans )

Black Friday is in full swing and here at Wishlist, we’re scouring the ‘net for the best deals out there.

Kohl’s has some of the most impressive, and sometimes even downright shocking sale prices running today, so here are our top 20 favorites that we think you’ll want to bring home, too.

Waterpik Sonic Fusion Flossing Electric Toothbrush

Clinically proven to be twice as effective as brushing and flossing alone, the Waterpik is a great way to keep teeth squeaky clean between dentist visits and prevent bad breath, gingivitis, and yellow teeth. Grab one today at Kohl’s to save $60 off the usual price.

Upper Bounce 10-ft. Trampoline & Enclosure Set

If you want to win over the kids big time this year, a trampoline is the ultimate way to do so. Save $90 off the original price when you buy during Kohl’s Black Friday event and be ready to watch plenty of cool routines once spring hits and your little ones can wear themselves out on this thing.

Fitbit Versa 2 Smartwatch

Looking for a steal on a smartwatch for your holiday shopping or personal use? This Fitbit Versa 2 works with all your favorite apps (Amazon Alexa, Spotify, and more) and is set to maximize your health and wellness with all its fitness features. Grab it today for only $119 instead of the regular price of $179.

Potato Head Super Spud

Endless creativity awaits with the Potato Head Super Spud set! With both Mr. and Mrs. Potato Head bodies and dozens of accessories, young imaginations will be captivated by this timeless favorite toy in all its silly glory. Today you’ll save 50%, making a final price of $19.99 for hours of fun!

Sterling Silver 1/10 Carat T.W. Diamond Cushion Pendant Necklace

Diamonds might be a girl’s best friend, but at this price, they can be a pal for anyone on your shopping list. Buy this gorgeous pendant today for under $20 and you’ll save more than $85 off the original price–just make sure to use code ENJOY15 today on all your purchases for an extra 15% savings.

Ninja Foodi Digital Air Fryer Oven

Air fryers have become the hot kitchen must-have and what better way to get your own than with a screaming deal? The Ninja Foodi Digital Air Fryer Oven economizes in space and function by also acting as a convection oven and toaster oven, making it an essential Black Friday pick! Get yours today and save $80 for a final price of $169.99

Sharper Image Soundhaven Wireless Earbuds

These Sharper Image earbuds are great quality and easy to use, but much more budget friendly than the more coveted AirPods and thus perfect as a stocking stuff for the teen (or grown up!) in your life who can’t stop losing the things.

New Balance® 520 V7 Men's Running Shoes

New Balance shoes have a longstanding reputation for maximizing comfort for all activity levels. Whether you’re taking these out for a serious run or you’re just walking to grab a coffee, you’ll look good and feel great in them! It’ll also feel great to save $25 and take them home for only $39.99 as a Black Friday Deal today.

Women's Gloria Vanderbilt Amanda Classic Jeans

They’re classic, fit great, come in dozens of rinses and colors, and they’re only $16.99 when you buy today. Stock up on jeans for the year to come and save a bundle on these classic Gloria Vanderbilt jeans.

Vans® Asher Women's Shoes

It doesn’t matter what year we’re in, Vans are always the cool girl go-to for trendy, comfortable shoes. Order a pair of the classic slip-ons in the iconic Vans checker print or try a variety of the other fresh colors available and pay just $33.99 for most styles and sizes.

Sharper Image Powerboost Percussion Deep Tissue Massage Gun

Take your home relaxation game to the next level with the Sharper Image Powerboost Percussion Deep Tissue Massage Gun. Customizable to suit your needs with 3 different speeds and 5 unique attachments, this massage tool will help you work out the nastiest knots or just relax at ease.

For Black Friday it’s only $99.99 instead of $179.99, so the added peace of mind will start your relaxation before the massager even ships out!

Quality, stylish furniture doesn’t have to break the bank, especially when you’re shopping at Kohl’s on Black Friday. Indulge your sophisticated side with this faux leather ottoman featuring nailhead detailing and sturdy wooden legs, and enjoy the bonus of having a storage chest where you can tuck away clutter to streamline your space.

Estee Lauder Double Wear Stay-in-Place Foundation

Makeup wearers everywhere know luxury brands like Estee Lauder almost never go on sale, especially top selling products like their cult classic Double Wear foundation. Buy a bottle, or two or three, to get the biggest savings of the year on this flawless finish foundation and pay just $34.40.

Sonoma Goods For Life® Ultimate Bath Towel with Hygro® Technology

Who doesn’t love a consistent cup of coffee in the morning? Whether you’re setting up your own kitchen or stocking for the office, Keurig simplifies your morning routine and Black Friday deals simplify your purchase.

Saving $50 for a price of $119.99 on the Keurig K-Supreme Single-Serve Coffee Maker will feel as effortless as making your daily cup.

FENTY BEAUTY by Rihanna Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer

We’ve already waxed poetic about Fenty’s Gloss Bomb before, but now that it’s on sale? You’d better stock up now or risk having a dull, dry pout all winter long. The Fenty Glow shade is our personal favorite for the subtle but flattering warm pink pigment, but try one in every color to give yourself the prettiest lips possible.

Google Nest Learning Thermostat

Why put extra thought into maintaining a comfortable and energy-efficient temperature in the home when your thermostat can learn from your needs and set it up for you?

The Google Nest Learning Thermostat adapts to your routines and preferences and self-schedules accordingly, and with a clear simple display you won’t have to fuss with difficult technology. Save big on it today for a price of $179.99 instead of $249.99

Disney's Star Wars The Mandalorian "The Child" Buddy & Throw Set by The Big One Kids™

Your kids will love cuddling up with The Child in this bundle that comes with a soft toy and cozy blanket, perfect for indoor movie time on cold winter days. The galactic design with the character’s face only adds to the cuteness of this fun kit, and you’ll love saving fifty percent on it! It’s only $14.99 today and you can save an extra 15% with the code ENJOY15 at checkout.

SO® Abigail Women's Faux-Fur Winter Boots

Step out in cold weather comfort with these faux fur winter boots from SO! Cute, cozy, and durable, they’ll be great for any situation you find yourself in. A massive discount marks them down to just $19.99 instead of their usual price of $59.99, and you can save an extra 15 percent with the code ENJOY15 today for unreal savings!

Sonoma Goods For Life® Cameron Console Table 4-piece Set

Another great deal on furniture is this console table that serves multiple purposes is this console. It’s a great place to put your TV, record player, or even just to place next to your door to collect keys, mail, and shoes as you walk in the door. The baskets included help you stash any eyesores or excess clutter, and they do so while looking modern and stylish. Save more than $100 when you buy today!