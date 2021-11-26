ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

People are celebrating Buy Nothing Day to counteract Black Friday consumerism

By Ellie Abraham
Indy100
Indy100
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LpwVC_0d7Na15j00

Today (26th November) is Black Friday and many retailers and services are offering big discounts.

But on a day that encourages consumerism, some people are taking part in ‘Buy Nothing Day’ – a day when people literally buy nothing as a way of being sustainable in the face of consumption.

Instead, in the fight against overconsumption, Buy Nothing Day encourages people to do the complete opposite of what companies want them to do on Black Friday.

The official website explains: “It’s a 24-hour detox from consumerism and an opportunity for you to tune into the impact we have on the environment through shopping.

“People around the world will make a pact with themselves to take a break from consumption as a personal experiment or public statement, and the best thing is - IT’S FREE!!!”

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Buy Nothing Day was founded in the early 90s by Adbusters and has since grown in popularity given what we now know about our impact on the environment through consumerism.

The international initiative is embraced by 50 countries around the world, with some independent retailers choosing to close altogether.

One independently-owned bookstore in Ottawa, Canada, has closed its doors for the day in honour of the cause.

Other people online are also embracing it and asking others to do the same.

One person wrote: “November 26th — Buy nothing — Stay home — Stay strong

It’s time we bow out of it - create the world we want to live in.

“Buy Nothing. Stay at home if you can. Take a packed lunch if you can’t. Resist consumer pressure for 24 hours. #BuyNothingDay #BoycottBlackFriday.”

Former MP Catherine Rowett wrote: “There are many reasons to boycott Amazon on #BuyNothingDay, but here are a few reasons to stand with their workers and protest at the company’s appalling record as an employer.”

Someone else said: “Remember: it’s not a good deal if you don’t need it.”

Another wrote: “Consumerism is fueling unsustainable societies, causing huge inequality and driving environmental degradation.”

Comments / 2

Related
FanSided

PS5: Where to buy a PlayStation 5 on Black Friday

Retailers have been hosting their Black Friday sale pretty much all month long both in stores and online; however, the actual day, Friday, November 26, will still see shoppers rush to stores in hopes of securing the best deals and savings of the year. Many will be heading into the frenzy in hopes of buying a PlayStation 5 this year. Released last year, the PS5 is one of this year’s hottest gifts — but will you be able to find one?
VIDEO GAMES
Space.com

Telescopes at Best Buy: Black Friday discounts and stock

There are plenty of telescopes at Best Buy – but it’s not always easy to pick out the best deals and discounts from the pile. Especially as Black Friday deals have now started emerging, contributing to the ever growing number of ‘discounted’ models available on the site. That’s where this guide comes in. Here, we pick the ones that are really worth your money.
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buy Nothing Day#Black Friday#Consumerism#Adbusters
100.7 WITL

Record Store Day Black Friday 2021: 5 Must-Buy Releases for Country + Americana Fans

Black Friday is one of the busiest shopping days of the year, but it also marks an especially important event for music fans. Twice a year, vinyl lovers swarm local record stores to snag rare and exclusive releases from their favorite artists. Record Store Day and Record Store Day Black Friday give listeners the opportunity to buy special editions and expand their collections while bonding with their fellow music lovers.
SHOPPING
HuffingtonPost

Practical, Problem-Solving Products To Buy On Black Friday

It’s tempting to treat Black Friday as a time to go wild, “saving money” on things you don’t actually need and will rarely use again (but you got a good bargain!). A better approach is treating Black Friday as a time to save money on the things you actually need and will use all the time ― practical buys like kitchen appliances, guest room staples and personal care favorites. We’ve rounded up a few of the best practical items on sale right now, and will be adding more as Black Friday blends into Cyber Monday. Check ’em out.
SHOPPING
mobilesyrup.com

What tech items are you buying this Black Friday?

This upcoming Friday is the post-American Thanksgiving shopping holiday, ‘Black Friday.’. As always, this is the ultimate shopping holiday (next to Boxing Day in Canada), where retailers discount a ton of products by significant margins. Tech items like TVs, smartphones, phone plans, audio equipment, video games and more will all be on sale.
SHOPPING
InvestorPlace

3 Stocks to Buy to Play ‘Black Friday’ This Year

The Thanksgiving-weekend sales extravaganza known as Black Friday is once again upon us. And this year, it’s expected to be extra spectacular. Consumers will spend more than they did last year as they gather with family and friends for the first time in nearly two years. Consequently, investors are looking for stocks to buy to play the trend.
AMAZON
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Amazon
Us Weekly

Amazon Black Friday Deals to Shop Now — Nothing Over $35

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Black Friday is an opportunity to scratch everything off your (or a loved one’s) wish list. Sometimes, that means going big and buying that $1,000 item for $500. Big savings — but still a hefty amount of dough to drop all at once. Other times, however, it means spending under $10!
INTERNET
Marie Claire

Urban Decay's Black Friday Sale at Sephora Is Nothing Short Of Incredible

Ask any beauty buff about their first eyeshadow palette, and you'll likely hear that any one of Urban Decay's Naked palettes served as their gateway into the world of makeup. But it's not just the Naked palettes that have earned a spot in makeup drawers worldwide: The 24/7 Glide-On Eye Pencils, for example, have the staying power of a Sharpie. As far as complexion is concerned, Urban Decay is a household name. And this season, the brand is offering a slew of crazy good Black Friday deals on Sephora. Needless to say, we're ready to stock up on our favorites.
MAKEUP
The Guardian

Down with Black Friday! Seven readers on how they turned their backs on consumerism

With Black Friday marking the start of a frantic month of Christmas shopping, we asked our readers to get in touch about the ways they have challenged consumerism. Responses ranged from revolutionary changes such as giving up buying new clothes to subtler tweaks such as making sandwiches rather than buying a plastic-encased meal deal. Everyone agreed, however, that turning their back on a culture that constantly demands more from consumers came with financial and environmental benefits, not to mention a feeling of smug satisfaction that money simply can’t buy.
SHOPPING
Highsnobiety

A Brutally Honest Conversation on Black Friday Consumerism

Ahhh Thanksgiving, a time-honored, extremely problematic American holiday that has bred another, equally problematic holiday, one enshrined entirely to the apex of capitalism and consumerism. That's right, Black Friday. And while this holiday is great for those of us looking to snag deals on new technology, it is something of a nightmare when we consider the drastic impact this heightened consumer frenzy has on the environment.
FESTIVAL
kdnk.org

Buy Nothing Day: A Fresh Start to Holiday Shopping

The day after Thanksgiving - Black Friday - marks the official start of the “holiday shopping season” in the US. KDNK's Amy Hadden Marsh reports on a worldwide movement to stop spending lots of money on things we don't need. Target is one of 46 major retail chains across the...
RETAIL
WWD

What to Buy on Black Friday, According to Retail Experts

Click here to read the full article. The 2021 holiday shopping season is expected to be more robust in comparison to last year’s, with retailers offering longer sales periods and consumers expected to spend at pre-pandemic levels. Although the 2021 holiday shopping season is being impacted by supply chain and shipping delays, consumer spending is expected to increase. A report by Accenture shows that consumers are budgeting an average of $598 for holiday shopping this season, compared to $539 last year. The report also shows that comfort levels with in-store shopping have risen from last year, with more than half of...
RETAIL
Turnto10.com

Black Friday is here but it's nothing like past years

WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — Many shoppers headed out to snag deals on Black Friday. They lined up at stores but nothing like past years. In years past, retail stores would open at midnight. Shoppers would rush to wait in long lines outside their favorite stores or malls. This year, however,...
WARWICK, RI
kxnet.com

NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: Black Friday

Brace yourself for the start of the Christmas shopping season. Here comes Black Friday!. Shopping today is hectic, but certainly not awful, so why does it have such a bleak name? Turns out that the phrase Black Friday was first used in 1869, when plummeting gold prices crashed the market. It was also used by traffic police in the 1950s to describe the surge in traffic jams caused by post holiday shoppers. The silver lining explanation goes something like this.
SHOPPING
Indy100

Indy100

130K+
Followers
6K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy