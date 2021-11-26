ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harvey, LA

Man killed in Harvey shooting the day after Thanksgiving

By Kenny Kuhn
WWL-AMFM
 4 days ago

Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joe Lopinto says his office is investigating a homicide that happened in the early morning hours on Friday.

A JPSO report says, “At about 4:00 am, deputies were dispatched to a report of a shooting in the 3100 block of 4th Street.

When deputies arrived, they found the victim inside a vehicle in the 3200 block of 4th St. He was suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene.”

Authorities are holding the victim’s identity pending the notification of next of kin. There is no suspect or motive information available at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call our Homicide Section at 504-364-5300 or contact Crimestoppers.

WWL-AMFM

Pair of shootings keep NOPD busy

Two apparently unrelated shootings are keeping NOPD investigators busy this Saturday. Seventh District Officers are investigating an incident where an adult male arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound to the arm.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WWL-AMFM

NOPD investigates St. Claude shooting

The NOPD is investigating who may be responsible for shooting a man in the ankle Friday night. An NOPD report says, “Around 3:40 p.m., an adult male arrived at a local hospital in a private vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound…
PUBLIC SAFETY
