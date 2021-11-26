Jaguars rule out CB Griffin (concussion) against Falcons

Atlanta Falcons vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Matchup Preview (11/28/21) Matt Ryan and the Atlanta Falcons are heading to Jacksonville to take on Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars this Sunday for a showdown between last place teams. The Patriots kept the Falcons scoreless in their last game, blowing them out 25-0 and holding Matt Ryan to 153 passing yards. Jacksonville took on the 49ers and lost 30-10, bringing their regular season record to 2-8. Despite this 2-8 record and the Falcons’ 4-6 record, both teams have pulled off big upsets this season. The Jaguars took down the Bills in a low scoring 9-6 game and the Falcons beat the Saints in a tight 27-25 game. Neither team has an overwhelmingly talented roster, but do have a few threats that could bring them a result, making this a relatively even playing field.

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO