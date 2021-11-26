ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Oil producers cannot hold consumers to ransom, says India oil minister

By Nidhi Verma
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Vg9W0_0d7NXmG200

NEW DELHI, Nov 26 (Reuters) - India said on Friday that oil producing countries cannot hold consumers to ransom, underlining the nation's growing frustration with OPEC+ for not raising production to cool prices.

India, the world's third-biggest oil importer and consumer, imports about 85% of its oil needs and has been hit hard by rising oil prices. Oil prices eased on Friday, however, on concerns about a new COVID-19 variant detected in South Africa.

"The producing countries cannot hold the consuming countries to ransom for a variety of reasons. We will make transition and we will do our production and in the short-term we will also deal with it may be by re-orienting our own priorities," India's oil minister, Hardeep Singh Puri, said at an industry awards event.

The nation has repeatedly urged OPEC+, which consists of countries belonging to the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies including Russia, to raise output to calm prices.

Ahead of the OPEC+ meeting next week to set output policy, Puri blamed the key producers for keeping supplies lower than demand.

Oil prices are determined by Saudi Arabia, UAE and Russia as part of OPEC+, Puri said in a separate event hosted by Republic TV.

"They have kept the supply curve below demand. They are saying that it's temporary for one to two months, after that there will be more supply available than demand," Puri said in Hindi at the Indian Economic Summit hosted by Republic TV.

He said India will continue to be a major driver of global energy demand for the next 20 to 30 years despite planned steps to move closer to green energy.

"We have told the producing countries if you don't exercise caution you will be in a situation where your desire to maximise profit in the short run will undermine the global economic recovery," he said. "If global economic recovery gets undermined, then to whom do you sell the oil?"

India, along with other major oil consumers China, Japan, South Korea and the United States, on Tuesday announced plans to release oil from strategic reserves in an attempt to cool prices.

"Release of strategic oil, whether that is symbolic or real, I don't know, but it is a very bold move," Puri said.

Reporting by Nidhi Verma in New Delhi Editing by Matthew Lewis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 1

Related
investing.com

U.S. Moves to Cool Tensions With Saudis Over Oil Prices

(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. is trying to re-focus its energy relationship with top Middle East OPEC countries, notably Saudi Arabia, after a period of tension between Washington and Riyadh over high oil prices. Amos Hochstein, the top American energy diplomat, held meetings this week with officials in the Middle East,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil Industry#Oil Reserves#Opec Puri#Republic Tv#Indian
Washington Post

Brace Yourself. Brazil Is About to Rock Markets

You might think the most important factors driving commodity markets right now are the speed at which the U.S. Federal Reserve unwinds stimulus; the state of China’s real estate industry; or geopolitical jostling within OPEC. Don’t rule out the significance of Brazilian welfare payments. Brazil’s currency, the real, has been...
ECONOMY
kdal610.com

Exxon to offer spending outlook as investors seek clues to low-carbon returns

HOUSTON (Reuters) – Exxon Mobil will brief Wall Street on Wednesday on its future spending plans, with investors looking for how it will balance oil and low-carbon initiatives without compromising shareholder returns. This year, the largest U.S. oil producer slashed costs by slowing several big expenditures while boosting investment in...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
OPEC
NewsBreak
Oil Production
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Place
New Delhi, IN
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Country
China
Country
Saudi Arabia
Country
South Korea
Country
India
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Japan
Country
South Africa
OilPrice.com

OPEC Misses Its Oil Production Target Once Again

OPEC continued to raise its oil production in November under the OPEC+ deal, but the cartel continued to pump less crude than its share of the monthly increase, the monthly Reuters survey found on Tuesday. Under the OPEC+ deal, the ten OPEC members bound by the OPEC+ pact should be...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
FXStreet.com

Elliott Wave analysis: Crude oil eyes down to 60 level

Crude oil is lower, firstly after the US announcement about the release of oil reserves, and now also on worries about the new covid variant, that can bring new lockdowns across the globe. As such, OPEC may take a cautious approach to oil demand at the meeting this week. Crude...
TRAFFIC
AFP

Global economy rebounds, but for how long?

The world economy woke up from its pandemic-induced coma in 2021, but soaring inflation, global supply chain bottlenecks and a resurgent coronavirus have taken the shine off the comeback. - Inflation soars - Inflation has accelerated to multi-year highs around the world, as consumers returned with a vengeance and industries faced shortages.
BUSINESS
Zacks.com

Oil & Gas Stock Roundup Headlined by TC Energy & Petrobras

TRP - Free Report) is seeking a $15 billion compensation from the United States over the cancellation of the Keystone XL pipeline, while Brazil's state-run energy giant Petrobras (. PBR - Free Report) presented its business and management plan for the upcoming five-year period. News related to ConocoPhillips (. COP...
TRAFFIC
kfgo.com

Oil rises 1% ahead of OPEC meeting under Omicron cloud

MELBOURNE (Reuters) – Oil prices clawed back some losses on Wednesday after steep falls in the previous session, as major producers prepared to discuss how to respond to the threat of a hit to fuel demand from the Omicron variant. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 78 cents,...
TRAFFIC
US News and World Report

OPEC Oil Output Boost in November Again Falls Short of Target

LONDON (Reuters) - The increase in OPEC's oil output in November has again undershot the rise planned under a deal with allies, a Reuters survey found on Tuesday, bringing a lack of capacity in some producers into focus ahead of a policy meeting this week. The Organization of the Petroleum...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CNBC

U.S. natural gas sinks, on track for worst month in three years

U.S. natural gas futures slid Tuesday to the lowest level in nearly three months as warmer-than-expected winter forecasts sent prices tumbling. The contract for January delivery fell as much as 7% to trade at $4.51 per million British thermal units (MMBtu), a price last seen on Sept. 1. The weakness builds on Monday's drop, which saw the contract settle 11.37% lower at $4.85 per MMBtu.
TRAFFIC
UPI News

Green transition must avoid 1970s policy errors in oil market

Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Russian energy giant Gazprom has announced record profits for the first nine months of the year, and is forecasting even stronger results for the fourth quarter. This is thanks to the very high price of natural gas, which Russia is accused of exacerbating by limiting supplies to Europe in recent months.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Reuters

235K+
Followers
246K+
Post
115M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy