"This is a tool that was available to us and will be available again," Amos Hochstein told CNBC's Hadley Gamble in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates on Monday. His comments come as energy analysts assess the effectiveness of a U.S.-led pledge to release millions of barrels of oil from strategic reserves after OPEC+ producers had resisted calls to pump more to help cool the market.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 2 DAYS AGO