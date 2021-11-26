ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fauci says US 'rushing' to get data on new COVID-19 variant

By Lexi Lonas
The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
Top infectious diseases expert Anthony Fauci said Friday that the U.S. is "rushing" to get data on the new COVID-19 variant, which was stoked alarm after being discovered in South Africa earlier this week.

Fauci said U.S. and South African scientists will have a meeting Friday to get more information about the new strain and the molecular makeup so the U.S. can test for the variant, called B.1.1529.

"Right now, we're getting the material together with our South African colleagues to get a situation where you could actually directly test it. So, right now you're talking about sort of like a red flag that this might be an issue — but we don't know," Fauci said in an interview on CNN.

Scientists say the variant has a larger number of mutations than previous strains, and it is not clear how effective the coronavirus vaccines will be against the variant.

"Once you test it, you'll know for sure whether or not it does or does not evade the antibodies that we make — for example against the virus, through a vaccine," Fauci said. "The answer is we don't know right now, but we're going to find out for sure."

At least 10 countries have already banned travel from southern Africa as a precaution, though Fauci said the U.S. would obtain data before making any such decision.

"As soon as we find out more information, we'll make a decision as quickly as we possibly can. You always put these things on the table, but you don't want to say you're going to do it until you have some scientific reason to do it. That's the reason why we're rushing now to get that scientific data to try and make an informed decision," Fauci said.

"You want to find out if in fact it does evade the vaccines that we're doing," Fauci added. "You're prepared to do everything you need to do to protect the American public, but you want to make sure there's a basis for doing that.”

The variant was discovered in South Africa and has since been reported in Israel, Hong Kong, Botswana and Belgium.

While the variant is spreading at "a reasonably rapid rate," Fauci said the U.S. has “no indication” the variant is in the country.

Hansel Jim
4d ago

They have and still are using the medical tyranny community to scare the people into compliance. Not just in America but world wide. Too many people believe that hospitals and Physicians are the intelligent people of the world and care about your health more than their money. Wake up!

Vasilios
4d ago

first of all for everybody that's commenting on this I'm going to say it again let's use our Common Sense here if it really was a pandemic a pandemic will require National shutdown that means everybody cannot leave their homes that means army tanks in people in army suits will be walking around check and everybody and they were probably walking around with torches fire torches to contain the virus if it was to ever truly be a pandemic this is a rich scheme scam using humans as guinea pigs let's just think about this for a second is it in the air is it in the water is it in the food because if it wasn't if it was everything was dropped simultaneously you see animals birds falling from the sky you see animal dropping right in front of your eyes you see humans as happy that dropping right in front of your eyes for those who are infected so let's stop letting them stab us with something that they're trying to get rich on

Somnambulant Joe
4d ago

Surprise surprise the Faucivirus has gained another function. The gift that keeps on giving. They should inject him with a vial of it. I bet he doesn’t get sick.

