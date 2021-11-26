ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

As many as 29% of junior level service members struggle with food insecurity

By Dan Grossman
Tv20detroit.com
 4 days ago

The financial strains of the pandemic have made the demand at local food banks skyrocket, and many of those waiting for that food are military families. Feeding America estimates 160,000 servicemen and women struggle with food insecurity. That number includes 29% of junior-level service members. “Enlisted members typically are...

