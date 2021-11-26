ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring Creek, NV

4 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $615,000

Elko Daily Free Press
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleModel: The Zephyr with an unfinished basement. Status - Not Permitted. Buyers may choose colors. The estimated Close...

elkodaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
News Argus

4636 Old Town Drive

Updated Spacious 3 Bedroom / 2.5 Bath Brick Home - Updated Spacious 3 Bedroom / 2.5 Bath Brick Home located in Winston-Salem. Convenient to Reynolda Road and Historic Bethabara Park. Welcoming front patio, covered back deck with patio in the backyard perfect for outdoor gatherings with an outdoor fireplace. Basement is updated with sump pump and plenty of storage. Washer/Dryer/Refrigerator/Stove is included. New roof and gutters. Contact Piedmont Premier Property management to schedule a showing soon!
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Elko Daily Free Press

Elko home listings for people who need a lot of living space

This Immaculate, well maintained home sits on over an acre of land and comes with a large shop. The main level has 2 primary bedrooms with walk in closets and bathrooms with jetted tubs and walk in showers. One bedroom comes with its own sitting room or could be a 6th bedroom with shared bathroom. A room on the main level can be used as a bedroom or office/study. The gourmet kitchen has a double oven and plenty of counter space for cooking This home has a breakfast nook near the kitchen and a formal dining room. The basement has 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, a full kitchen and washer dryer hook-ups. It also has an independent walk out entrance/exit. There are two tankless water heaters, 2 furnaces and two central a/c units, controlled by separate thermostats, one on each level. You will have plenty of parking in the attached 3 car garage, large driveway or 2000 sq. ft. shop. The shop has a 12 ft. wide by 14 ft. tall door for RV parking and plenty of work space. The property has been professionally landscaped front and back with a sprinkler system, lawn, trees, shrubs and a fountain. The back yard is fenced and has plenty of room for entertaining on the large covered patio.
ELKO, NV
Daily Progress

4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $399,900

Absolutely stunning 4 bed/3.5 bath townhome in the private Avemore community! This townhouse contains 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths as well as an open floorplan. Entry level offers a guest suite with attached bathroom and garage. On The main level you will find a very spacious open great room, gourmet kitchen with maple cabinets, island and dining area. The Kitchen boasts beautiful maple cabinets, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. The top floor features the primary bedroom and bath, 2 additional bathrooms, hall bath and a laundry area. The Avemore community offers a park-like setting, private playground and access to pool, fitness, clubhouse and business center. HOA includes lawn care, trash and snow removal.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Elko Daily Free Press

New restaurant to open in Spring Creek next year

SPRING CREEK – Dreez owners are expanding to Spring Creek starting early next year. The new restaurant will have a soft opening around the first week of January at the Fairway Community Center, according to owner Jon Karr. On Nov. 10, the Spring Creek Association board of directors unanimously approved...
SPRING CREEK, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Business
City
Spring Creek, NV
Nevada State
Nevada Real Estate
Spring Creek, NV
Real Estate
Spring Creek, NV
Business
Robb Report

Time to Smize: Tyra Banks Lists Her Sleek Pacific Palisades Home for $7.8 Million

Tyra Banks has accumulated quite the real-estate portfolio over the years. The former America’s Next Top Model host closed on a Malibu home in January for $4.7 million, and she has sold a handful of properties in the Los Angeles area, too, including an $8.9 million residence in the Palisades that she originally purchased for $7.35 million. Now the model appears to be flipping again in the same tony neighborhood. This time around she’s listing a contemporary home that she has owned for three years; yours for $7.8 million. The home is 6,160 square feet with five beds and six baths. The...
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bedroom Home#Tbd
azbigmedia.com

5 most expensive cities in Arizona real estate market

If you have been watching the real estate market in Arizona, it is no surprise that we have seen a sharp increase in home prices for the past 20 months. One factor that home buyers are considering is the price per square footage. Even since last year, where the market had incredible growth, we are seeing a 20 to 30% price per square foot increase across the board.*
ARIZONA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Elko Daily Free Press

Food Establishment Inspections

ELKO – The Elko Daily Free Press obtains environmental health inspections of food establishments through public information requests submitted to the Nevada Division of Public and Behavioral Health of the Department of Health and Human Services. Reports are public information, and the selection of reports focuses on food establishments serving Elko and Spring Creek.
ELKO, NV
goodshomedesign.com

These Tiny Home And Shed Prefab Units Starts At $10,400

If your family is growing this year or you are simply in need of more space, there is no need in buying a larger house when you can extend the existing one. Adding extra space is much easier than you think, with the use of prefab units that can be delivered right to your door.
HOME & GARDEN
Elko Daily Free Press

Woodcutting project proposed in Jarbidge area to reduce fuels

ELKO – The U.S. Forest Service is seeking comments on a plan to reduce wildfire fuels in the Jarbidge area of northern Elko County. “The forest has been experiencing declining health associated with insect-damaged and diseased trees, and subalpine fir encroachment in high elevation five-needle pine, aspen, brush, and riparian communities,” said District Ranger Josh Nicholes. “This project will address mortality and outbreaks associated with insects, manage conifer encroachment, reduce the moderate to heavy dead fuels, and reduce wildfire threats and impacts to the Jarbidge wildland-urban interface.”
ELKO, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy