Michigan State

Former Michigan TE Jake Butt Says Jim Harbaugh Deserves 'Massive Credit'

By SI.com
chatsports.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA year ago, Michigan finished with a 2–4 record that included inconsistent play, multiple COVID-19 breakouts and a level of fan frustration that had many wondering if head coach...

www.chatsports.com

Larry Brown Sports

Ryan Day has warning for Michigan after blowout win

The Ohio State Buckeyes appear to be hitting their stride at the right time, and coach Ryan Day wants his biggest rival to know it. The Buckeyes throttled the Michigan State Spartans 56-7 on Saturday, turning a clash of top ten teams into an uncompetitive blowout. Ohio State jumped out to a 49-0 lead before halftime, and quarterback C.J. Stroud asserted his Heisman Trophy credentials by throwing for 432 yards and six touchdowns.
MICHIGAN STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Report: LSU has made massive offer to top head coach

LSU is expected to pursue several big names for its head coaching vacancy, and one report claims they have already made a mammoth offer to one of the top coaches in the nation. Jake Crain, a former college football coach who used to work for Rivals.com, said on his “The...
NFL
The Spun

The Steelers Have Added A New Quarterback

The Pittsburgh Steelers find themselves in the midst of complicated situation pertaining to their quarterback position. With Ben Roethlisberger’s status still in doubt due to a positive COVID-19 test, the organization doesn’t have a clear answer as to who will line up under center for this week’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Wolverines#Ohio State
On3.com

Paul Finebaum reveals the exact reason Brian Kelly bolted Notre Dame for LSU

After putting together a 92-39 record in 12 seasons at Notre Dame, Brian Kelly has left to become the next head coach of the LSU Tigers. Kelly signed a 10-year, $95 million contract with LSU. The news was shocking and has sent waves throughout the college football landscape. According to Paul Finebaum, Brian Kelly bolting Notre Dame for LSU can be attributed to one simple reason: to win a national championship.
NOTRE DAME, IN
FanSided

How Ed Orgeron embarrassed the LSU Football program on Monday

Ed Orgeron won’t return as LSU Football‘s head coach in 2022. The Tigers and Orgeron agreed last month to part ways at the end of the season. Orgeron has pledged to continue recruiting elite players to LSU and to do what’s best for the program until the end of the season.
COLLEGE SPORTS
defector.com

Does Lamar Jackson Have Doo-Doo Ass Or What

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was a late and unexpected scratch from Baltimore’s Week 11 road game against the crummy Bears. Jackson, who’d had a cold earlier in the week, said he was “feeling great” after practicing Friday, suggesting he was on track to play. So what the hell happened? Random weight-room injury? Tripped by a mischievous dog while walking down the stairs of his own home? Abducted by aliens? What could knock an MVP-grade quarterback out on a Sunday morning, thrusting the undrafted Tyler Huntley into action for an important road contest?
NFL
New York Post

Tom Brady’s bestie starting to fall for Mac Jones

A favorite target of New England’s last great quarterback has started to become a fan of its current one, too. Mac Jones has led the Patriots to four consecutive wins and positioned them back into the playoff race for the final half of the season, and Julian Edelman, one of Tom Brady’s favorite targets and a close friend, is taking notice.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Reggie Bush’s 4-word reaction to USC Trojans hiring Lincoln Riley as new head coach

It appears former USC star Reggie Bush is a big fan of the Trojans hiring Lincoln Riley as their new head coach. After a long search for the next tactician to catapult them back to contention, USC landed one of the most sought-after coaches in the college football ranks in Riley. The 38-year-old coach left the Oklahoma Sooners to join the proud school known for fielding competitive teams across all sports.
NFL
On3.com

Mel Tucker fires back at Jim Harbaugh for calling out officiating

Michigan and Michigan State played two weeks ago, but there is still controversy surrounding the game. After a controversial call by officials on a touchdown run, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh has been clear in his frustration with what he thought was an incorrect call, and Michigan State coach Mel Tucker has fired back.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Clemson's Dabo Swinney says he opted out of coaches poll after fallout from Ohio State's spot on 2020 ballot

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney is not a participant in the AFCA coaches poll for the 2021 season, Swinney revealed to reporters Tuesday. Swinney said that he opted out of participating in the poll after the blowback he received from ranking Ohio State outside the top 10 on his ballot ahead of the meeting between the two schools in the College Football Playoff semifinals during the 2020 season.
OHIO STATE
New York Post

How Mac Jones, Sophie Scott celebrated Patriots’ big win

It’s a good town to celebrate a win. After the Patriots’ 27-24 win over the Chargers, rookie quarterback Mac Jones and his girlfriend, Sophie Scott, dined at the swanky Catch in Los Angeles. Scott shared some of the scenes on her Instagram stories, including a video of Jones smashing a...
NFL
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Has Bold Claim About No. 6 Michigan

There wasn’t any movement at the top of the latest College Football Playoff rankings, but ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum believes at least one team in the top seven should have moved up a spot. During this Wednesday’s edition of Get Up, Finebaum said he thinks Michigan is under-ranked at the...
MICHIGAN STATE
247Sports

Michigan Football: Chris Petersen believes Jim Harbaugh, Wolverines have 'great shot' of beating Ohio State

The Big Ten East champion will be decided at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Nov. 27 when Michigan faces Ohio State in the latest installment of The Game. Of course, the rivalry matchup has been an Achilles heel for Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, who is an all-time 0-5 against the Buckeyes since taking over the Wolverines program in 2015. Former Boise State and Washington head coach Chris Petersen, however, is a believer that this could finally be the year Harbaugh gets over the hump in what will be a top 10 showdown.
MICHIGAN STATE
On3.com

Report: Oklahoma 'eying' recently-hired head coach

Lincoln Riley shocked the college football world on Sunday, reportedly heading to USC to be their head coach. The Oklahoma Sooners will now be looking for a new head coach. According to Mac Engel of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, recently hired TCU head coach Sonny Dykes is somebody to keep a “close eye on” for the job. There is mutual interest between the two parties.
OKLAHOMA STATE
FanSided

Oklahoma football: Three more Sooners have entered transfer portal

The fallout continues in the wake of Lincoln Riley leaving the Oklahoma football program to become head coach of the USC Trojans. Riley insists that OU’s impending move to the much stronger SEC Conference had no impact on his decision to leave Oklahoma, that the opportunity and timing were right and it was a chance to open a new chapter in his life and for his family.
OKLAHOMA STATE

