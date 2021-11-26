Former Michigan TE Jake Butt Says Jim Harbaugh Deserves 'Massive Credit'

The Big Ten East champion will be decided at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Nov. 27 when Michigan faces Ohio State in the latest installment of The Game. Of course, the rivalry matchup has been an Achilles heel for Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, who is an all-time 0-5 against the Buckeyes since taking over the Wolverines program in 2015. Former Boise State and Washington head coach Chris Petersen, however, is a believer that this could finally be the year Harbaugh gets over the hump in what will be a top 10 showdown.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO