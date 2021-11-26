ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Turkey & Walnut Cranberry Salad

By Ted Scheffler
utahstories.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a day of (probably) overeating on Thanksgiving, here is a light recipe that makes use of some turkey leftovers and ingredients like low-fat mayo and yogurt that I like a lot. It originally appeared in Food & Wine magazine. Make-ahead tip: The turkey salad can be refrigerated (without the walnuts)...

utahstories.com

Comments / 0

Related
EatThis

The Best Breakfast Foods For a Flatter Stomach, Say Dietitians

Sometimes when you are trying to get a flatter stomach, you may think that skipping meals will help. However, breakfast is not only important for our overall health, but it is truly important for metabolism and for getting that flat belly you desire. Some of the best breakfasts you can...
RECIPES
Mashed

Nearly 20% Agree This Is The Worst Store Bought Ice Cream Brand

How much do you love ice cream? If you're a fan of desserts in general, chances are you routinely crave this sweet, rich, frozen treat that always seems to hit the spot — whether it's enjoyed on a cone, buried under an avalanche of sundae toppings, or served straight up in a bowl. And while it's great fun to make your own homemade ice cream or grab some at your local scoop shop, virtually every supermarket features freezer cases chock full of a usually-staggering variety of brands and flavors to enjoy at home.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Mashed

Throw Your Avocado Away Immediately If You Notice This

Just like in fashion, the food world sees trends that come and go. Cronuts, rainbow bagels, and dalgona coffee are a few treats from the last decade that foodies went wild for, only to have the hype around them quickly die down. This cycle tends to be the narrative around trendy foods, though every so often, something is able to break the mold and get a good hold onto society, and we can't think of anything that has done that better in recent years than the avocado. According to Avocados From Mexico, avocado lovers in America alone consume an average of 8 pounds of Mexican-grown avocados a year, and if you're a proud part of that statistic, you've probably got a stash of them sitting in your kitchen right now.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
myrecipes.com

I Changed One Ingredient in This Boxed Cake Mix Recipe and Won the Holidays

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. As much as I love to explore vintage cookbooks and magazines and dive into the recipes, I must admit that sometimes I can be a bit quick to dismiss them as silly fluff, worthy of a good laugh but not an actual cooking project.
RECIPES
iheart.com

Never Do This With Your Thanksgiving Turkey, USDA Warns

With 50% of Americans buying their Thanksgiving turkeys frozen, the USDA has sent out a warning to make sure none of us are celebrating Food Poisoning Friday the next day. The USDA recently put out a safety statement telling Americans to "never leave a raw turkey out at room temperature for more than two hours" or risk harmful bacteria growing on your bird. The agency also recommends "slow and safe thawing" adding that "Your poultry will need to thaw in the fridge about 24 hours for every four to five pounds of turkey. Then it will be safe to stay in the fridge unthawed for one to two days."
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Walnuts#Cranberries#Food Wine#Food Drink#Greek
Insider

7 vintage Thanksgiving dishes no one makes anymore

Today, Thanksgiving tables typically feature side dishes like mashed potatoes and mac and cheese. Once-popular options like Jell-O salads and hot Dr. Pepper are no longer part of the celebrations. However, some people still like to make dishes like ambrosia salad for nostalgia's sake. Thanksgiving celebrations revolve around food, but...
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Skiing
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Best Life

Never Store Your Leftovers in This Part of the Fridge, Experts Warn

Around the holidays, you're more likely than usual to end up with a refrigerator full of leftovers. But that food may go to waste as it lingers there forgotten. In fact, a 2020 study from Penn State University researchers found that the average American household wastes 31.9% of the food it buys, which comes out to more than $240 billion in food waste each year. And wasting food doesn't just waste money—it also increases your carbon footprint and methane production in landfills, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) warns. Luckily there are some incredibly easy ways to reduce how much food you waste, starting with how you store leftovers in your fridge. Read on to learn more.
RECIPES
princesspinkygirl.com

Crack Potatoes

This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. Read my disclosure policy here. Crack Potatoes are an easy, cheesy, creamy way to enjoy a flavor-packed potato side quickly made into a casserole. This recipe is a simple combination of pantry staples mixed with frozen hash brown, bacon, and ranch that are quickly stirred together and baked until hot and bubbly.
RECIPES
princesspinkygirl.com

Ambrosia Salad

This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. Read my disclosure policy here. Ambrosia Salad is a simple sweet treat that can be served as a side dish beside the main meal or saved for a refreshingly light dessert. Easily made in just one bowl, this no-cook classic recipe combines a creamy base with an abundance of colorful fruit, shredded coconut, and mini marshmallows in only 15 minutes–it pairs perfectly with a heavy Thanksgiving, Christmas, or holiday feast.
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy