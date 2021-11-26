ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Strictly Come Dancing confirms Cynthia Erivo to step in for Motsi Mabusi as guest judge

By Tina Campbell
 4 days ago

Strictly Come Dancing have announced that Cynthia Erivo will be stepping in for Motsi Mabuse on the judging panel this week as the star has been advised to self-isolate after coming into contact with someone who has Covid-19.

Explaining the situation on Instagram, German-born Motsi said: “I am gutted to say I will have to miss this weekend on Strictly... yesterday, I was contacted by NHS Test and Trace as being in close contact with someone on Sunday 21st Nov who has since tested positive.

“Being double vaccinated & booster as I am, would normally mean exemption from isolation under the ‘close contact’ rules, but unfortunately, German EU vaccines are not recognized and neither is my booster in this instance - so I must follow UK Government Guidance and can only return after 30 November 2021 to UK.

“Our health is the most important thing and luckily I have been tested multiple times this week and am negative. I am healthy, I am with my family that’s what matters!

“I wish everyone good luck, sending you my love. Keep dancing.”

“Until then, lots of love and stay safe xx,” she signed off.

Broadway star Cynthia - who is set to star in the upcoming film adaptation of musical Wicked - replaced Craig Revel Horwood on the panel last week after he tested positive for Coronavirus.

She proved popular with viewers, especially after the sweet gesture of delivering her feedback to deaf contestant Rose Ayling-Ellis using sign language.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Chvjp_0d7NWHlk00
Strictly: Cynthia Erivo has been confirmed to guest judge for a second week in-a-row (BBC)

Confirming her return, the BBC said in a statement: “We can confirm Motsi Mabuse will not be taking part in Strictly Come Dancing this weekend.

“We are delighted that Cynthia Erivo will be joining us as a guest judge again, joining Craig Revel Horwood, Anton Du Beke, and Head Judge, Shirley Ballas on the judging panel.

“We look forward to having Motsi back with us next weekend.”

Strictly Come Dancing continues this Saturday at 18:55 with the results show on Sunday at 19:10 on BBC One.

Comments / 0

Anton Du Beke
Shirley Ballas
Craig Revel Horwood
Cynthia Erivo
