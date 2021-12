WASHINGTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Rural fire departments in Washington County are one step closer to potentially getting new equipment to help them fight fires safer. The Washington County Quorum Court services committee met Monday night, Nov. 29, and voted to accept an ordinance that would use almost $5.4 million dollars from the American Rescue Plan Act. These funds will go to the purchase of self-contained breathing apparatus known as SCBAs for the Washington County rural fire association.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, AR ・ 7 HOURS AGO