3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

By Lisa Levin
Benzinga
Benzinga
 4 days ago
When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider purchases. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

MarketWise

  • The Trade: MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW) Director Mark Gerhard acquired a total of 6128 shares at an average price of $7.21. To acquire these shares, it cost $44,153.47.
  • What’s Happening: MarketWise recently reported a $35 million common stock repurchase program.
  • What MarketWise Does: Marketwise Inc is a multi-brand subscription services platform providing premium financial research, software, education, and tools for investors.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

  • The Trade: BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Chief Financial Officer Anthony Doyle acquired a total of 35258 shares at an average price of $12.48. To acquire these shares, it cost $440,019.84.
  • What’s Happening: Royalty Pharma and OMERS Capital Markets recently announced transactions worth $350 million in new funding in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals.
  • What BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Does: BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biotechnology company involved mainly in the research and development of novel small-molecule drugs, with the aim of blocking key enzymes involved in infectious and inflammatory diseases.

Bloomin' Brands

  • The Trade: Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Chief Operating Officer and Executive Vice President – Casual Dining Restaurants Gregg Scarlett bought a total of 10000 shares at an average price of $19.22. To acquire these shares, it cost $192,180.00.
  • What’s Happening: Bloomin Brands, earlier during the month, reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales results.
  • What Bloomin' Brands Does: Bloomin Brands Inc operates as a casual dining restaurant company. Its brand includes Outback Steakhouse, Carrabba's Italian Grill, Bonefish Grill, and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar.

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

