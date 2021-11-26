The Newest One strikes at Doncaster

The Newest One did his bit to uphold family honour by securing his second victory of the season at Doncaster on Friday.

The Nigel Twiston-Davies-trained six-year-old is a half-brother to the Naunton handler’s former stable star The New One, who won 20 races and earned over £1million during an illustrious career.

His younger sibling will never match those achievements, but showed he has inherited at least some of the family ability with a clear-cut success on Town Moor.

A winner on his reappearance at Newton Abbot before finishing second at Warwick three weeks ago, The Newest One was a 15-8 chance for the Eden Farm Hulleys Novices’ Handicap Chase under Zac Baker.

While two of his three rivals failed to finish, and his jumping was not always foot-perfect, there was plenty to like about the way he saw off 11-10 favourite Huntsmans Jog by eight and a half lengths.

Baker, who steered The New One to victory in the 2017 Welsh Champion Hurdle, told Sky Sports Racing: “I’m delighted. I was a little bit worried he wasn’t as fluent today with his jumping, but to be fair to him, every time we got in tight or missed a fence he was straight back there.

“I had quite a bit left in the tank. Maybe he’s a bit better than he’s showing.

“He’s quite a genuine little chap. He’s never going to be as good as his namesake, but he’s a good-looking horse and I definitely think the further he goes the better.

“Races like the Welsh National, Midlands National and Scottish National would be ideal for him.”

Lyrical Genius narrowly maintained his unbeaten record in the Cadbury Flake 99 Novices’ Hurdle.

A point-to-point winner in the spring, the Milan gelding made a winning debut for Charlie Longsdon in a bumper at Warwick in September.

Sean Quinlan’s mount was a 7-2 chance for his hurdling bow and after a stirring duel with Godrevy Point, the judge confirmed he had come out on top by a short head.

“He’s a lovely youngster. He was a never a bumper horse, but he won a bumper from the front and Brian Hughes said afterwards ‘this is not his game at all’ – he was very green,” said Longsdon.

“He’s a three-mile chaser and we will not push hard this season. We’ll probably step up to three miles at some stage.”

Lyrical Genius was a second winner on the afternoon for Quinlan, who had earlier guided John Mackie’s Barton Knoll to win the ICD Members Handicap Chase for the second year in succession.

In another pulsating finish, the 11-8 favourite just managed to repel the late thrust of Dino Velvet by a short head.

The Mel Rowley-trained Ginger Du Val (11-2) made all in the Kelly’s Ice Cream Handicap Hurdle under a fine ride by amateur Ben Bromley, while Dan Skelton teamed up with 7lb claimer Tristan Durrell to claim the Walls Classic Century Of Ice Cream Handicap Hurdle with 13-2 chance Starsky.

Several fences were omitted in the concluding Eeazy Combo Handicap Chase due to low sun and it was Gary Hanmer’s Sir Tivo (5-1) who outspeeded his rivals in the straight to score under Robbie Dunne.

