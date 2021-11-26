ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

178% spike in malicious shopping sites ahead of Black Friday & Cyber Monday

By C.C. McCandless
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QOlzr_0d7NVc4g00

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — According to a report from Check Point Research (CPR), a record-breaking amount of malicious websites related to online shopping have been discovered in the run-up to Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Over 5,300 malicious websites are spotted per week on average by CPR, marking the highest number since the beginning of 2021.

‘Tis the season for frauds and scams; here’s how to protect yourself against them

According to the report, there has been a 178% increase in malicious websites related to e-shopping in the past six weeks, compared to the average in 2021.

We track the number of malicious websites related to online shopping almost every year ahead of the November e-Shopping holidays. This year’s numbers have broken our records. Hackers are doubling down on the strategy to lure consumers into fraud through ‘too good to be true’ offers, promising large discounts such as 80% or 85% off. Their strategy is to capitalize on a consumer’s excitement after showing an eye-popping discount. You can protect yourself by being attentive to lookalike domains, shopping from reliable sources and spotting password reset and other account related notifications that show excessive urgency. Do not click these links, and if needed, go directly to the website and change details from your account

Omer Dembinsky, Data Group Manager at Check Point Software

CPR also offers the following security tips for online shoppers:

  • Always shop from an authentic reliable source. Do not click on promotional links you get over email or over social media. Pro-actively google search your desired retail or brand.
  • Be attentive for look-alike domains . You should notice spelling accuracy in emails or websites, and note unfamiliar email senders or peculiar email addresses you receive promotions from.
  • Too good to happen shopping offers are indeed too good to happen. A new iPad will NOT go on an 80% discount this season.
  • Always look for the lock . Making an online transaction from a website that does not have secure sockets layer (SSL) encryption installed is an absolute NO-GO. To know if the site has SSL, look for the “S” in HTTPS, instead of HTTP. An icon of a locked padlock will appear, typically to the left of the URL in the address bar or the status bar down below. No lock is a major red flag.
  • Always be attentive to password reset emails, especially when volumes of traffic online are at peak, like the November shopping season, If you receive an uninvited password reset email, always visit the website directly (don’t click on embedded links) and change your password to something different on the original site.
Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

The Walmart Black Friday sale has started: $87 Chromebook, big-screen TV deals and more

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. Walmart's Black Friday sale is off and running. The retailer was kind enough to "leak" a full list of deals hitting Nov. 3 (today) and Nov. 10, so we knew exactly what to expect. There are some solid deals to be found, but some products are already going out of stock. Here's how Walmart is handling its Black Friday sales schedule this year:
SHOPPING
CNET

These Walmart Black Friday deals start at 7 p.m. ET tonight, earlier for Walmart Plus members

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. Walmart is kicking off its Black Friday sales early this year. Starting later today -- Wednesday, Nov. 3 -- the retailer will have its first big Black Friday sale. And we know what many of the specific prices will be, because Walmart leaked its own sales ahead of time. Here's how this week's sale will play out, and what we know about upcoming Walmart November sales, too.
SHOPPING
CNET

Black Friday deals for 2021: Best deals at Amazon, Walmart, Target and more so far

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. Black Friday is drawing closer and the big sales have already started at Amazon, Walmart, Target and Best Buy. Every major retailer has started publishing lists of what you can expect to see on sale once the virtual and physical doors open. In many cases the sales are labeled as Black Friday offers, so you won't have to work too hard to find them. As the seasonal chaos grows, we'll keep scouring the internet in search of the best Black Friday deals so you don't have to. Expect this page to be updated frequently, as we'll keep adding to it as more offers appear.
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Search#Discounts#Black Friday Cyber#Check Point Research#Data Group#Check Point Software Cpr
Digital Trends

This is the only cheap tablet worth buying on Black Friday 2021

If you’re after a cheap tablet, then you need look no further than this Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite Black Friday deal. Samsung is the king of Android phones and so it’s no surprise that this tech giant also rules the Android tablet roost, and this is one of the best Black Friday deals as well as one of our favorite Black Friday tablet deals for anybody who wants something different (and considerably cheaper) than an iPad. The Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is already a value at its normal $160 price, but you can grab it from Samsung now for $120 or even as little as $20 with a trade-in.
ELECTRONICS
NEWS10 ABC

Get a jump on Cyber Monday shopping with the best deals currently available

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. If you’re hoping to get your holiday shopping done sooner rather than later, you’re in luck because stores are rolling out their Pre-Cyber Monday deals earlier than ever before. Plus, you don’t even have to leave your house to take advantage of these incredible prices.  There […]
SHOPPING
Apple Insider

Best Buy Cyber Monday deals discount iPhones, TVs, MacBooks, Beats, and more

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Black Friday weekend continues through to Cyber Monday, and Best Buy is offering a wide variety of deals, including saving up to $900 on an iPhone 13 Pro and up to $500 on select MacBook Pro models.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
iPad
iclarified.com

Apple Announces Black Friday - Cyber Monday Shopping Event

Apple has officially announced an upcoming shopping event that runs from Black Friday to Cyber Monday. The sale offers customers a gift card with the purchase of select Apple products. Customers shall receive an Apple Gift Card with the purchase of select Apple products. Offer is valid at Apple Store...
SHOPPING
DRONELIFE

Deals on Drones: Black Friday – and Cyber Monday, Too.

Pick up deals on the top drones Black Friday – or Cyber Monday. Some of the world’s top manufacturers have already announced holiday sales. Whether you’re looking to augment your commercial fleet or buy a recreational drone (for yourself or some deserving friend) it’s a great time to get a great price. Many deals include shipping, accessories and other extras: so the discounts add up. Check out these deals on drones this Black Friday – from 3 top manufacturers, in alphabetical order.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Which tablet should you buy on Cyber Monday 2021?

The best Cyber Monday deals you can get when it comes to tablets are typically for Amazon Fire Tablets and Kindles. Amazon discounts its Fire HD, Fire HD Kids Edition, and most of the Kindle lineup by as much as 50% on Cyber Monday. Even in the weeks leading up to the shopping holiday, you could buy a 2019 Fire HD 10 Tablet for $74.99, which is half of the regular price of $149.99. In addition to Amazon tablets, you can find some of the best Cyber Monday tablet deals from other brands like Samsung, Apple, and even lesser-known names like onn.
ELECTRONICS
AOL Corp

Walmart's Cyber Monday deals came early! Our picks, from $10

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Worried you missed the Black Friday party? Never fear, Walmart's early Cyber Monday deals are here! This weekend's savings have been incredible all around, and Walmart continues to lead the charge. The retailer now has a ton of early Cyber Monday discounts sitewide, including covet-worthy tech, toys and even bedding. All the big brands are massively on sale: Samsung, Bose, Nintendo, Shark, Tempurpedic, Revlon, Pyrex, The Pioneer Woman, Hamilton Beach...you know the drill.
SHOPPING
Texoma's Homepage

11 best Cyber Monday deals on Amazon

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Cyber Monday is finally here, which means Amazon shoppers can now find countless deals on top gifts ranging from smart TVs to air fryers. Several of these products are even cheaper than they were on Black Friday, and it’s no surprise shoppers are scrambling to get the best ones […]
SHOPPING
WTRF- 7News

Watch out for scammers this Cyber Monday

WHEELING W.Va. (WTRF) There is no question whether online shopping is the new norm. Increasingly, online shopping platforms have been growing and the ability to use them has become easier.   As Cyber Monday approaches, it is important to protect yourself while online shopping. Unsafe online sites can distribute your personal and financial information and when purchasing an item, you could get […]
ECONOMY
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
193K+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the community in Northwest Arkansas & River Valley. https://www.nwahomepage.com/

 https://www.nwahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy