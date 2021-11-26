ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Qiagen Says Its COVID-19 PCR Tests Can Detect The New South African Variant

By Vandana Singh
 4 days ago
  • Qiagen has assessed its COVID-19 PCR tests against the genetic mutations of the variant, dubbed B.1.1.529.
  • The assessment was made against data available in the GISAID and GenBank public databases.
  • It applies to all of Qiagen's PCR tests for detection of the SARS-CoV-2 virus involving:
  • Artus SARS-CoV-2 Prep&Amp UM Kit, a test that integrates sample preparation and detection in a single kit, enabling a throughput of over 670 tests per PCR cycler in an eight-hour shift
  • QIAstat-Dx syndromic testing system, which includes QIAstat-Dx Respiratory 4 Plex Flu A-B/RSV/SARS-CoV-2 to identify in about an hour whether patients have common seasonal respiratory infections or SARS-CoV-2.
  • NeuMoDx 96 and 288 integrated PCR testing systems used in laboratory testing.
  • Furthermore, the new variant is reliably detected by QIAcuity digital PCR and QIAprep& Viral RNA kit.
  • Price Action: QGEN shares are up 4.53% at $57.03 during the market session on the last check Friday.

Longeveron Announces Clinical Collaboration To Study Cell Therapy Aging Treatment In Japan: Why It Matters

Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ: LGVN) announced Friday a clinical trial collaboration to study its lead investigational asset, Lomecel-B. What Happened: Florida-based Longeverson said it has entered into a sponsored clinical research agreement with Japan's National Center for Geriatrics and Gerontology and the Juntendo University Hospital to study Lomcecel-B in older, frail Japanese subjects.
Qiagen Reaffirms Effectiveness of PCR Tests on Omnicron Variant

Qiagen N.V. (QGEN) announced that its SARS-CoV-2 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests remain accurate and effective against the new variant Omnicron. The Omnicron variant, which has emerged from South Africa, is severely infectious and highly transmissible compared to the last delta variant.QGEN Shares closed up 3.5% at $56.47 on November 26.
Pfizer and Moderna say they can quickly update COVID-19 vaccines 'if they need to' in the wake of new South African Omicron variant which scientists fear could be most infectious yet

Manufacturers of Americas most used vaccines are saying that they can quickly respond to challenges presented by the South African Nu variant. The recently emerged variant is believed to be the most infectious yet, and some fear it could evade protection provided but the current crop of COVID-19 vaccines. Pfizer,...
Psilocybin Trials For COVID-Related Distress Of Healthcare Professionals Could Validate New Psychotherapy Model

Cybin (NYSE:CYBN), a biotech company focused on progressing psychedelic therapeutics, has announced that the FDA has given them authorization for Phase 2 clinical trials evaluating psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy with psilocybin for frontline clinicians experiencing COVID-related distress. Cybin recently announced that they will be training therapists who will participate in the clinical...
Thermo Fisher Scientific Confirms Detection of SARS-CoV-2 in Samples Containing the Omicron Variant with its TaqPath COVID-19 Tests

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO), the world leader in serving science, today confirmed that its polymerase chain reaction (PCR) TaqPath COVID-19 Combo Kit, and TaqPath COVID-19 CE-IVD RT-PCR Kit, which test for the presence of SARS-CoV-2, are not impacted by the emerging B.1.1.529, or Omicron variant, enabling accurate test results.
Allergic conditions linked to lower COVID-19 infection risk

People with allergic conditions such as hay fever, rhinitis, and atopic eczema, may have a lower risk of COVID-19 infection, especially if they also have asthma, finds a large, population-based study of UK adults, published online in the respiratory journal Thorax. And contrary to the findings of recent studies, older...
Old Spice & Secret Deodorant Recalled Due To Cancer-Causing Chemical

Procter and Gamble has issued a recall on 18 deodorant products after discovering they contain a cancer-causing chemical. The products, which are sold under the Old Spice and Secret brand names, have been found to contain benzene, which has been linked to blood cancers and other blood-related disorders, according to the FDA.
FTC Orders Walmart, Amazon, Kroger and Other Suppliers To Turn Over Information To Help Study Causes of Empty Shelves and Sky-High Prices

The Federal Trade Commission is ordering nine large retailers, wholesalers, and consumer good suppliers to provide detailed information that will help the FTC shed light on the causes behind ongoing supply chain disruptions and how these disruptions are causing serious and ongoing hardships for consumers and harming competition in the U.S. economy.
15-Year-Old Kills 3, Wounds 6 Others In Michigan High School Shooting

A 15-year-old boy fatally shot three students and six others, including a teacher, at a high school in a Michigan. What Happened: The shooting occurred at Oxford High School in Oxford Township, a suburb approximately 40 miles north of Detroit, at 12:51 p.m. Central Time. According to early media reports, the suspect fired between 15 to 20 shots.
Risky drugs: From bladder trouble to vision damage

For consumers who suffer lifelong side effects after prescription drugs use, the question that often arises first is: How could medication approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) cause them serious harm?. Elmiron (pentosan polysulfate sodium) is one of the drugs that led consumers to make that inquiry. A...
Do Tesla Employees Make More Than Those At GM? Here's What Mary Barra, Elon Musk Say

A battle between two automotive companies heated up this week with comments from the CEOs over employee wages and benefits. What Happened: General Motors Co (NYSE: GM) CEO Mary Barra was interviewed by Andrew Sorkin in early November at Dealbook. The interview is making its way around Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) thanks to comments the CEO made about Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA).
Omicron symptoms: What to look out for as doctor says new variant completely different to Delta

A doctor in South Africa, one of the first persons to suspect the emergence of a different virus strain, assured that the symptoms of Omicron are "mild," amid rising concerns over the new Covid variant. Dr Angelique Coetzee, chair of the South African Medical Association, said she noticed seven patients at her clinic who had symptoms different from the Delta variant. "What brought them to the surgery was this extreme tiredness," she told AFP, adding that the patients had mild muscle aches, a "scratchy throat" and dry cough.Dr Coetzee said she alerted health officials of a "clinical picture...
