Stocks Slump, Oil Plummets As New Virus Variant Sparks Panic

By AFP News
International Business Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStock markets and oil prices plunged Friday over fears of a new coronavirus variant that scientists warn could be more infectious than Delta and more resistant to vaccines, potentially dealing a heavy blow to the global economic recovery. Haven investments the yen and Swiss franc rallied but the dollar...

International Business Times

OECD Cuts World Growth Forecast, Warns Of Omicron Threat

The OECD warned Wednesday that the Omicron coronavirus variant threatens the global economic recovery as it lowered the growth outlook for 2021 and appealed for a swifter rollout of Covid vaccines. The global economy is now expected to expand by 5.6 percent this year, down from an earlier forecast of...
Reuters

Short bets on Asian FX rise as Omicron uncertainty grips markets

Dec 2 (Reuters) - Investors became increasingly bearish on most Asian currencies as the detection of a possibly vaccine-resistant coronavirus variant and subsequent mobility restrictions by several countries soured risk appetite, a Reuters poll showed on Thursday. Bullish bets on the Indonesian rupiah and Malaysian ringgit reversed, while short positions...
MARKETS
Reuters

Factbox-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

(Reuters) - Fears over the impact of the Omicron variant rose on Thursday after the first case was reported in the United States, while the Japanese central bank warned of economic pain as countries respond with tighter containment measures. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS. * Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals for a...
WORLD
NBC Miami

Treasury Yields Are Flat With the Fed's Faster Taper Plans, Omicron Variant in Focus

U.S. Treasury yields were steady on Wednesday, amid investor concerns around the omicron variant and the Federal Reserve's plans to potentially taper faster than expected. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell just 1 basis point to 1.424% by around 4:20 p.m. ET. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond dipped 2 basis points to 1.762%. Yields move inversely to prices and 1 basis point is equal to 0.01%. Yields rose earlier in the day on Wednesday.
U.S. POLITICS
Zacks.com

4 Grocery Stocks to Buy as Omicron Variant Raises Fresh Fears

The coronavirus pandemic is far from over. Just when people were feeling confident after vaccination and stepping out of their homes or planning vacations, the Omicron variant of the coronavirus raised fresh fears. On the one hand, the holiday season has brought a smile on retailers' faces with people returning...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Investor's Business Daily

11 Stocks Turned $10,000 Into $313,806 In 11 Months

The S&P 500 took a breather in November, but it was still possible to pile even bigger gains to your already impressive pile this year. Huge November gains in leading stocks like Qualcomm (QCOM), Nvidia (NVDA) and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) helped make up for the S&P 500's 0.8% fall in the month.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Panic-like selling signs emerge in NYSE as Dow tumbles more than 600 points Tuesday amid omicron fears

Trading in New York Stock Exchange-listed stocks on Tuesday were exhibiting panic-like-selling behavior as stocks faced selling pressure attributed to the emergence of the omicron variant and commments from the Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell about the pace of tapering. The NYSE Arms Index, a volume-weighted breadth measure that tracks the ratio of advancing stock to declining stocks over the ratio of advancing volume over declining volume, was showing a reading of 2.517 for NYSE-listed shares. Many technicians say a rise to at least 2.000 suggests panic-like selling behavior. Losses for U.S. stocks deepened late-morning Tuesday after Powell told Senate lawmakers it would be appropriate for central-bank policy makers to consider speeding up the wind-down of the central bank's monthly asset purchases when the meet next month. Stock benchmarks were already under renewed pressure after Moderna Inc.'s chief executive officer predicted that current vaccines would be less effective against the new omicron variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 600 points, or 1.7%, at 34,525, the S&P 500 index was down 1.7% at 4,576, while the Nasdaq Composite Index was down 1.9% at 15,491.
STOCKS
jwnenergy.com

Oil resumes slump as Omicron variant sows fears over demand

Oil resumed its slide after Monday’s rebound as fears that the omicron variant may resist vaccines sent risk assets tumbling. West Texas Intermediate futures fell 2.2 per cent as part of a broader retreat among commodities and equities as a top drugmaker reiterated warnings that the new strain could withstand existing inoculations. Brent crude also tumbled, with the price structure of the global benchmark crumbling as underlying fundamentals came under pressure.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
International Business Times

Global Markets Rebound After Omicron Turmoil

Global stock markets rebounded Wednesday and oil prices surged following Omicron-driven losses and on the eve of a key output meeting of OPEC and its allies. European equities advanced, mirroring most rebounding Asian bourses, as dealers temporarily set aside news of record-high eurozone inflation. Oil surged about five percent, while...
