Who remembers dancing the night away to salsa, country, hip hop, and singing all under one roof? When I was going to college at New Mexico State University, every weekend we would be itching to go out and blow off steam from the stresses of studying. The place to be for students at NMSU was at Grahams Central Station in Las Cruces. There was always a huge line waiting outside to get in, and if you were lucky enough to know the bouncers, you could skip to the front and not have to wait outside in the cold during the winter.

EL PASO, TX ・ 22 HOURS AGO