ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Brian Flores November 26 Takeaways

By Alain Poupart
AllDolphins
AllDolphins
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qddjp_0d7NTiIc00

Before the Miami Dolphins practiced at the Baptist Health Training Complex on Friday, head coach Brian Flores conducted a press conference.

Here were the highlights of that session:

-- Adam Shaheen likely won't play against Carolina, and rookie Hunter Long will get an opportunity.

-- On Long: "He's a young player. He's trying to improve every day."Flores says he likes his potential.

-- New running back Phillip Lindsay has had a lot of production in this league. The Dolphins have to get acclimated to the way the team does things and get him to speed on the playbook.

-- Regarding the running back position, Flores says it's dependent on the game plan who will play what role and who will play how much.

-- Lindsay is motivated to try to get himself ready to play against Carolina, although it's an awfully difficult challenge for somebody who joined the team Wednesday and will have one walk-through and one practice before the game.

-- Brandon Jones and Jevon Holland have been limited in practice, and Friday will be a telling day as far as their status for the Carolina game.

-- Rookie DB Trill Williams was injured in practice this week and will be out for the Carolina game.

-- Even though he's got very few catches, Preston Williams looks like the same receiver physically and just needs to continue honing on his technique and fundamentals. Flores says he thinks Williams is in a good place right now.

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

5 coaches that could replace Miami Dolphins Brian Flores

The Miami Dolphins are not looking to replace their head coach any time soon but that doesn’t mean a complete collapse couldn’t lead to a change. After starting the year 1-7 many fans believed Flores should be on the hot seat. A two week streak that includes a big win over the Ravens has softened that talk.
NFL
AllDolphins

The Dolphins QB Guessing Game Continues

To borrow the expression, it's deja vu all over again with the Miami Dolphins quarterback situation. Two days ahead of the Thursday night game against the Baltimore Ravens, there's no definitive answer as to who will start at quarterback and it looks like it will be a game-time decision just like it was Sunday for the game against the Houston Texans.
NFL
AllDolphins

The Latest on Tua, Including Status for Thursday Night

Tua Tagovailoa could have played in an emergency situation Sunday, but what that means for his status for the Miami Dolphins' game against the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday night remains uncertain. Head coach Brian Flores provided an update on the second-year quarterback after the Dolphins' 17-9 victory on Sunday, explaining...
NFL
AllDolphins

Making Sense of the Dolphins QB Situation

The day after their upset victory against the Baltimore Ravens, the Miami Dolphins' quarterback situation remains murky and a hot topic of conversation. The Dolphins have some extra days before they face the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in Week 11, but now they're dealing with two injured quarterbacks. Make that two injured quarterbacks still able to play, which is what created a whole lot of chatter Thursday night.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Shaheen
dolphinstalk.com

Frye’s Comments on Tua’s Finger Contradict Flores Early Statements

It seems that Brian Flores is caught (once again) being inconsistent with what he tells the media and what’s really going on in regards to Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Since suffering an injury on his middle finger on Halloween versus the Buffalo Bills, Tua has been limited in practice,...
NFL
NBC Sports

Brian Flores expects Tua Tagovailoa to be ready to start against the Jets

Last Thursday, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa came in and saved the day for the Dolphins when Jacoby Brissett went out with a knee injury. Tagovailoa didn’t start due to a fracture in the middle finger of his left hand, but was still able to finish 8-of-13 passing for 158 yards. And he scored a 1-yard rushing touchdown to seal the victory late in the fourth quarter.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football
Miami Herald

Miami Dolphins’ Flores addresses status of Wilkins, Van Ginkel, Tagovailoa, more

Coach Brian Flores indicated he’s hopeful, but not certain, that Christian Wilkins and Andrew Van Ginkel can play Sunday at the Jets. Wilkins has been dealing with a quadriceps injury. Van Ginkel has been dealing with a back injury. Wilkins missed Wednesday’s practice and was limited on Thursday. Van Ginkel...
NFL
FanSided

Have Miami Dolphins fans quit on Brian Flores too early?

The 2021 season started off as one of the worst disappointments in recent years for Dolphins fans as the 10-6 Miami Dolphins from last year, had turned into a 1-7 dumpster fire. Safe to say no one expected Miami to have such an abysmal dropoff in just one off season, and for the most part Chris Grier and Brian Flores were taking the heat for it. And understandably so because after cutting veterans from the roster, bringing in new players to drop them before the season starts, hiring two offensive coordinators, and overall mismanagement of personnel it was clear that Flores and Grier were the main culprits for the Dolphins being in this situation.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

Brian Flores is excited to get Phillip Lindsay on board with Miami

The Dolphins added Phillip Lindsay earlier this week, adding some experience to their running backs room. At this point, it appears Lindsay is unlikely to play in Miami’s contest against Carolina on Sunday. But the former Pro Bowler could still provide some juice down the stretch for the 4-7 Dolphins, who are technically still in the hunt in the AFC.
NFL
ESPN

Dolphins coach Brian Flores' FDNY shirt a nod to uncle who impacted his life

MIAMI -- Dolphins coach Brian Flores has a trademark look on game days: a dark grey vest over a long-sleeved white shirt, khaki pants and black shoes accompany an expression that is generally all business. It's what he wore Sunday during the team's win against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
NFL
Dolphin Nation

Brian Flores says Tua Tagovailoa ‘pushing through’ discomfort from injury

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has dealt with multiple injury concerns this season, and as a result, he has only appeared in six games. He was, however, able to get into the Dolphins’ Week 10 contest against the Baltimore Ravens despite a finger issue, and the plan is for the youngster to play in Miami’s upcoming game against the New York Jets.
NFL
Miami Herald

Dolphins’ Flores addresses injury situation, Hunter Long, Lindsay addition, more

Dolphins tight end Adam Shaheen will miss Sunday’s home game against the Carolina Panthers, creating a potential opportunity for rookie Hunter Long. Long, the team’s third-round pick in April’s NFL Draft, has played only 29 offensive snaps because he’s stuck behind Mike Gesicki, Durham Smythe, Shaheen — and to a lesser extent, Cethan Carter, who can play tight end and H-back.
NFL
NBC Sports

Brian Flores: Jaelan Phillips is getting better every week

The Dolphins used the 18th overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft on pass rusher Jaelan Phillips, and they’re getting exactly what they expected. Phillips had three sacks on Sunday against the Panthers, and coach Brian Flores said Phillips has continued to improve throughout his rookie season. “I think he’s...
NFL
The Spun

The Steelers Have Added A New Quarterback

The Pittsburgh Steelers find themselves in the midst of complicated situation pertaining to their quarterback position. With Ben Roethlisberger’s status still in doubt due to a positive COVID-19 test, the organization doesn’t have a clear answer as to who will line up under center for this week’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
NFL
AllDolphins

AllDolphins

Miami, FL
196
Followers
892
Post
17K+
Views
ABOUT

AllDolphins is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Miami Dolphins

Comments / 0

Community Policy